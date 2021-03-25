Unilever Supports Ornge and Nishnawbe Aski Nation communities to help keep Ontario's Northern fly-in communities safe from COVID-19

The Lifebuoy brand will donate hygiene supplies to help protect Ontario's Northern Indigenous communities from COVID-19.

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Unilever is pleased to announce that Lifebuoy, the world's number one selling hygiene soap brand*, will be supporting Ornge and Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) with the donation of much-needed hygiene products. As the world's leading hygiene soap brand*, Lifebuoy aims to make a difference by creating accessible hygiene products and promoting healthy hygiene habits.

More than 200,000 units of Lifebuoy sanitizer gel, antibacterial wipes and hand wash will be distributed to assist Ornge crews in providing critical care to Ontario's patients and to help keep NAN communities safe from COVID-19. NAN will be coordinating with schools in their region to ensure timely delivery for all NAN students in need.

"This contribution will help ensure that the vaccine rollout in NAN territory is a success," says NAN Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler. "We thank Unilever for this generous donation to our communities."

Proper hand hygiene and regular surface cleaning is a crucial step in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Lifebuoy's long-standing commitment to helping improve the handwashing habits of communities all over the world has reached more than one billion people.

"Hygiene products are vital tools for our crews, vaccination teams and communities to protect themselves from COVID-19," says Dr. Homer Tien, President and CEO of Ornge. "Ornge would like to thank Unilever for their generosity and Indigenous Sport & Wellness Ontario for assisting with the storage and transportation needs for this program."

Last month, Ornge vaccination teams began their efforts to deliver and administer COVID-19 vaccines to 31 remote, fly-in Indigenous communities in Northern Ontario as part of Operation Remote Immunity. These communities are not accessible by road and this operation is critical to keeping them safe as they do not have the healthcare infrastructure in place to support a large outbreak. As of March 7, 2021, more than 16,000 vaccinations have been administered.

"Lifebuoy is committed to providing products that will help to reduce the spread of germs and bacteria and we are proud to support Ornge's important Operation Remote Immunity project," said Ratika Sehgal, Marketing Manager Unilever International, Canada. "We are dedicated to the communities we serve and want to do our part by helping people, no matter their postal code, do everything they can to help keep themselves and their communities safe throughout COVID-19."

Ornge and NAN received all of the products in March, 2021.

*Calculation based on Nielsen volume sales information for the total markets (40 countries), latest 12 months. Details available upon request.

