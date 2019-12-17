Unilever Enhances Global Supply Chain Planning with Kinaxis

Consumer packaged goods company expands leading-edge technology across multiple regions

OTTAWA, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, is enabling Unilever to accelerate the company's digital supply chain transformation to realize greater visibility, agility and responsiveness in its Supply Chain Planning function. Unilever will expand its use of Kinaxis across global regions including North America, Latin America, Europe and Australia/New Zealand.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with over 400 brands and sales in over 190 countries. Every day, 2.5 billion people will use a Unilever product with brands including Dove, Knorr, Dirt Is Good, Rexona, Hellmann's, Lipton, Wall's, Lux, Magnum, Axe, Sunsilk and Surf. Unilever has been recognized in the exclusive Gartner Supply Chain Masters category.

"Future supply chains will have to be far more agile and responsive. We are partnering with Kinaxis to rewire our planning modules to build a more agile, responsive and future-fit supply chain. This will help us adjust to demand changes in real-time, getting our products to our consumers and customers in the right countries at the right times," said Biswaranjan Sen, Head of Supply Chain Transformation at Unilever.

Companies face added pressure to be hyper-efficient due to increasing distribution complexity, changing global trade regulations and tariffs, cost and capacity fluctuations, combined with the emphasis on being profitable yet environmentally sustainable. At the same time, companies need to understand consumer demand better and sense demand changes responsively, all while managing new product introductions and its impact on the entire supply chain. To stay ahead of these changing market conditions, consumer products companies are turning to Kinaxis to provide digital supply chain planning and operations solutions.

For Unilever, using the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform and its unique concurrent planning technique helps connect people, processes, and data so that everyone along the supply chain has access to the same information at the same time. With the ability to plan for exceptions and run multiple scenarios, planners can immediately see, understand, and proactively react to how changes affect the supply chain from one end to the other, helping to reduce inventory, improve service levels and eliminate waste.

"Unilever serves billions of people around the world each day with their sophisticated and global supply chain. We are proud to have earned their trust and confidence, and to be working with a company that puts so much focus on people and sustainable growth," said John Sicard, CEO Kinaxis. "We look forward to working closely with Unilever to help them reach their goals to make sustainable living commonplace and to build a brighter future for all."

