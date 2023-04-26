Unilever Canada launches Leap Rewards, Encouraging Consumers to Shop, Earn and Do Good

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Unilever Canada has launched the Leap Rewards app, designed to help consumers save money on their purchases of responsibly made brand products, while also unlocking important rewards to help their community and the planet.

Unilever Leap Rewards App Interphase (CNW Group/Unilever Canada)

With customers often facing issues of cost and convenience in their efforts to be sustainable, the Leap Rewards app is a free loyalty program that enables customers to make more responsible shopping choices. Serving as a dual proposition for customers, the app offers an opportunity to simultaneously earn points and Do Good rewards, with an ability to save money and do good during Earth Month and all year long. The app also curates' great content for consumers to educate themselves on sustainable practices.

How does it work?

Buy products with sustainable attributes: Make purchases at your preferred retailer from familiar brands like Dove, Hellmann's, Axe, TRESemmé, Schmidt's, Knorr, Olly and many more.



Make purchases at your preferred retailer from familiar brands like Dove, Hellmann's, Axe, TRESemmé, Schmidt's, Knorr, Olly and many more. The selection of brands and products on the app follow specific sustainability guidelines including, PETA Approved certification, Plant-based, made with at least 70% recycled material and is sustainably sourced (certified by external sustainable bodies like Rainforest Alliance, Fairtrade or Organic or adheres to the Unilever Sustainable Agriculture Code) .

. Share your receipts: Scan your receipts on the Leap Rewards app, which will analyse your product scores.

Scan your receipts on the Leap Rewards app, which will analyse your product scores. Collect and spend points: Get rewarded with points. The amount is based on how many sustainable attributes the products you buy are linked to. Customers can then spend their points on coupons and unlock rewards, like donating a meal or planting a tree with organisations like Second Harvest and EcoMatcher.

Get rewarded with points. The amount is based on how many sustainable attributes the products you buy are linked to. Customers can then spend their points on coupons and unlock rewards, like donating a meal or planting a tree with organisations like Second Harvest and EcoMatcher. Use your coupons on products with sustainable attributes and share your receipts, which will enable you to collect more points and unlock additional Do Good rewards.

Speaking on the launch, Robin Hassan, Director of Digital Marketing, Media, and Commerce said: "Our research identified that Canadians rank climate change and the cost of living as 2 of their top 5 everyday concerns. The Leap Rewards app was created to help Canadian shoppers with both of these concerns in tandem. Leap Rewards is a simple way for shoppers to benefit from savings while taking little everyday actions that can collectively benefit our planet and communities."

To learn more, download the app today on the Apple Store or Google Play store.

