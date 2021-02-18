Unilever Canada Extends Maple Virtual Care Program for Employees

Partnership follows a highly successful trial demonstrating the power of direct, 24/7 access to physicians.

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a highly successful pilot, Unilever Canada and Maple have extended their partnership to a full time ongoing program, providing direct access to Maple physicians for all Unilever employees and their eligible dependents, 24/7, from wherever they are.

Unilever implemented this pilot for their employees with the goals of increasing peace of mind and access to healthcare from the safety of home. The pilot program, which began as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across Canada, saw a 35% sign-up rate in its first months, with over 40% of consultations taking place outside of working hours. The program has also seen high utilization from family members and dependents, who represented 35% of visits in the program's first months. The strong utilization was complemented by an average wait time of under 4 minutes for all consults done during the pilot.

"My own family has had a wonderful experience using Maple's virtual physician services. We were so impressed at how easily and quicky we were able to talk to a doctor by video. I'm so pleased we were able to add this excellent and timely benefit for our employees and their families as part of our people-first and safety-first strategy during the pandemic." -Gary Wade, President, Unilever Canada

In cases of high-risk health concerns, Unilever employees are also able to directly access or be referred to Maple's specialty care providers for more tailored care. This includes Maple's Oncology Navigation service, which can be used by employees or their family seeking a second opinion on cancer treatments for themselves or their eligible dependents through the pandemic.

"As the pandemic wears on, integrated wellness programs like Unilever's have become essential to supporting employee wellness," says Christy Prada, VP of Business Development, Maple. "As we look to a future, where many of us return to the office, care models that allow direct access to healthcare around-the-clock, while coordinating with other benefit programs, will continue to show returns by supporting a healthy, productive workforce."

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe®, Ben & Jerry's®, Breyers®, Degree®, Dove® personal care products, Hellmann's®, Klondike®, Knorr®, Lipton®, Love Beauty and Planet®, Magnum®, Nexxus®, Popsicle®, Q-Tips®, Schmidt's®, SheaMoisture®, Seventh Generation®, Simple®, St. Ives®, TRESemmé®, Vaseline® and Vim®. All of the preceding brand names are owned or used under license by Unilever Canada Inc.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. The company's sustainable living brands delivered 78% of total growth and 75% of turnover in 2019. For more information about Unilever and its brands, please visit www.unilever.com. For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/

About Maple

Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world's most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers including dermatologists, psychiatrists, and oncology navigation experts. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors and specialists for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for, employers, insurers, hospitals and. Learn more at getmaple.ca .

