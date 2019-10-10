Unilever Canada drives positive change through sustainability initiatives

To celebrate International Day of the Girl, Unilever Canada participates in Girls Belong Here and Dove Day

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Unilever has been a purpose-driven company through its origins. Today, its purpose is simple, but clear – to make sustainable living commonplace. Through its Unilever Sustainable Living Plan, purpose-led brands like Dove continue to make an impact on a global and local scale through the Dove Self Esteem Project.

As a champion for youth and female leadership, Unilever Canada has supported a number of initiatives through its purpose-led brand program, the Dove Self Esteem Project. The project's mission is to ensure that the next generation grows up having confidence and a positive relationship with the way they look. Altogether, the Dove Self Esteem Project has positively impacted over 3.2 million lives across Canada and will continue to drive the important message of self-esteem and confidence through strategic partnerships, including with Plan International Canada. Two exciting programs that Unilever and Plan International Canada are proud of include Dove Day and the Girls Belong Here programs.

As part of Plan International Canada's celebrations for #DayoftheGirl, Unilever Canada participated in the Girls Belong Here program and provided a young woman the opportunity to be a CEO for the day on September 24. The student participant was mentored by Gary Wade, President of Unilever Canada, and provided consultations to a wide spectrum of teams for various projects. Together, both Plan International Canada and Unilever are working to create a world where all girls and young women can unleash their inherent power and reach their full potential. A highlight video from the inspiring day can be found here.

"We are extremely proud to participate in the Girls Belong Here program, celebrating International Day of the Girl," said Ashley Boyce, Marketing Manager, Skin Cleansing and Dove Masterbrand. "Watching this year's candidate counsel brand managers and share her career goals has been inspiring. She is setting an example for the equality in leadership roles that Unilever strives for."

Unilever has improved gender balance within the workplace, with the proportion of female managers reaching 49 per cent in 2018. By 2020, Unilever is committed to building a gender-balanced organization at the management level. The Girls Belong Here program is one way of showcasing and empowering our confidence of future female leaders.

"Girls Belong Here is more than a moment in time for young women – it's an invaluable and continuous learning opportunity for CEOs, presidents and business leaders all over Canada to realize the incredible power within girls," said Caroline Riseboro, President and CEO of Plan International Canada. "By taking part in this program, Unilever is making a statement and taking a stand for women and young people everywhere."

On Oct. 17, Unilever will continue its effort to support young people through its yearly global purpose-led initiative, Dove Day. An initiative driven by the Dove Self Esteem Project, Dove Day strives to spark awareness and engagement within the community around body confidence and self-esteem. Going beyond its four walls, Unilever Canada employees and partners plan to deliver over 60 self-esteem education workshops to 16 schools in the Greater Toronto Area.

On Dove Day, Unilever Canada employees will teach classes using a free online resource created by Dove, designed to empower students to feel confident and reach their full potential. Educating the next generation on self-esteem and body confidence, the resource encourages a positive relationship with beauty. If you're interested in learning more about the Dove Self Esteem Project and the educational materials available, please visit: dove.com/selfesteem.

Through Unilever's overarching commitment, the Dove Self Esteem Project continues to strengthen its efforts to reach as many young people in the community as possible. Girls Belong Here and Dove Day are two leading examples of effective initiatives the purpose-led brand is committed to participate in, with the goal to equip our future leaders with the confidence to take on the world.

About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls. We have been building powerful partnerships for children for over 80 years and are now active in more than 70 countries. We are calling on all Canadians to Defy Normal: to believe in the power and potential of every child and to take a stand anywhere children are oppressed, exploited or left behind and anywhere girls aren't equally valued. Together, we can create a world where all unleash their full potential. Visit plancanada.ca for more information and follow @plancanada on social media to #DefyNormal and join the conversation.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For 60 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair colour, type and style. Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About the Dove Self-Esteem Project

Dove as a brand is committed to make a positive experience of beauty universally accessible to every woman. The Dove Self-Esteem Project (2004), helps the young people of tomorrow develop a positive relationship with the way they look so they are not held back by appearance-related concerns and anxiety and can realize their full potential.

Working with leading psychologists and body image experts, the Project provides evidence-based and academically validated educational tools and resources to parents, teachers and youth leaders around the world. So far, we've reached the lives of over 35 million young people across 140 countries, making the Dove Self-Esteem Project the largest providers of body confidence education in the world. selfesteem.dove.com

