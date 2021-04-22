Unilever and WiPro Join New Advertisers On The Q

Major Brands Include Dove, Vaseline, Lipton, Ponds & Santoor From Two Of The World's Largest FMCG Companies

Week 15 Delivers Third Consecutive All Time High Rating at 48 GRP

MUMBAI and TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel available in over 100 million TV households and to over 612 million OTT and mobile users in India, has reported the addition of Unilever and Wipro, two of the world's largest Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies as new advertising partners on The Q India. Current campaigns will feature a wide variety of consumer products and brands including Dove, Vaseline, Lipton, Ponds and Santoor.

Unilever is consistently ranked as one of the Top 10 FMCG companies in the world and is number one in India. Wipro recently cracked the top ten in India on the strength of its flagship product line Santoor. The advertising campaigns will benefit from the high viewership levels recently reached by The Q India which in the third week of April recorded its third consecutive week of record ratings with 48.07 Gross Rating Points (GRP) as measured by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council...the "Nielsen of India".) With the addition of PepsiCo last week and now Unilever and Wipro, the company has secured many of the most important FMCG companies in India as advertisers.

The Q India continues to benefit from a dramatic increase in interest from advertisers and brands due the unprecedented ratings growth achieved throughout 2021 and accelerated in the last several weeks that has led to The Q India becoming the leading and fastest growing channel targeting a Young India demographic. In Week 15 the company continued to build on its consistent base of viewers who recorded an average per session Time Spent Viewing (TSV) of 110 minutes.

Curt Marvis, QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder added, "We are thrilled to be onboarding new advertising giants that are choosing The Q as a home for their products and brands. People in North America may know Unilever via brands like Ben & Jerry's and Axe and in India they have become the number one leader in consumer products sales across the board. These are critical relationships for us to nurture and cultivate as we solidify our audience and work to offer our ad partners the ability to reach the challenging Gen-Z and young millennial consumer. We are building audience loyalty and growing revenue across all areas of the business and 2021 promises to be a breakout year for our channel and India business."

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India's fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching 48.07 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) in April 2021. With a growing library of over 1000 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel reaches an audience of over 712 million via 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 710 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

