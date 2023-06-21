This building engineering company merger represents a breakthrough in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean for BPA

MONTREAL, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - BPA, a Montreal-based engineering firm specializing in institutional, commercial, multi-residential and industrial buildings, as well as eco-friendly and LEED buildings, and UNIGEC, a building engineering firm with deep roots in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region for over 40 years, announced today that they are joining forces.

"By welcoming UNIGEC and its 55 employees to the BPA team, we will increase our presence in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region with a well-established regional force, and position ourselves to offer services in Eastern Quebec," says Patrick St–Onge, Executive Vice-President at BPA.

"UNIGEC's wealth of expertise strengthens BPA's position as a leader in building engineering, while adding civil engineering expertise to our range of services," says Dominic Latour, CEO of BPA. "Joining forces with UNIGEC is part of our ambitious strategic plan to expand our team and our reach across Canada, while being recognized as a leader in building engineering from coast to coast," he adds.

BPA and UNIGEC share similar values of integrity and excellence, as well as a common vision of providing solutions to the most complex challenges in building engineering.

"By formalizing our long-standing collaboration with BPA, we will be able to combine our mechanical, electrical, structural and civil engineering talent with BPA to offer a full range of services to our customers and reach new markets," explains Pierre Morin, CEO of UNIGEC. "At the same time, our employees will benefit from better career development opportunities by being able to work on larger-scale projects."

Outgoing UNIGEC President Patrice Bouchard and two other employees are becoming BPA shareholders. Details of the transaction are confidential. This is BPA's second transaction following an initial investment by CDPQ in 2022 to support the company's pan-Canadian strategic development plan and accelerate its growth.

ABOUT BPA

BPA is an engineering firm specialized in buildings for the institutional, commercial, multi-residential and industrial markets. Employees across Canada provide expertise in mechanical, electrical and structural engineering, sustainable development and energy efficiency, building science, telecommunications, security, building automation, acoustics, food services and commissioning. To find out more about BPA, visit bpa.ca.

ABOUT UNIGEC

Founded in 1981, UNIGEC is a creative and dynamic engineering firm specializing in design, project coordination and oversight services in the institutional, municipal, community, governmental, commercial and private sectors. It focuses on sustainable development and energy performance on all its projects, and uses innovative processes such as 3D modelling (BIM) and integrated design (ID).

SOURCE Bouthillette Parizeau

