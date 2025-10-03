Unifor stands with Alberta teachers

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor members, including nearly 4,000 education sector workers in Alberta, support the province's teachers in their fight for public education funding and fair wages.

"Workers on the front lines of the education system know what the system needs. Teachers and other education workers are right to take a stand for the funding that will guarantee that our kids get the world-class education that they deserve," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

In a letter to the Alberta Teachers' Association, Unifor outlined its full support for the teachers' bargaining goals and the strengthening of Alberta's public education system. Unifor accused the UCP government of underfunding education as part of their ideological war against the public system in an overt attempt to drive more families into the for-profit system.

"Premier Danielle Smith has proven that she does not believe in a thriving public education system. She's ideologically opposed to a universal system for kids of every background," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Just like with her approach to public health care, she believes that families should save up their money and buy their way into a for-profit system."

Unifor represents nearly 4,000 education sector staff in Alberta working as education assistants, therapeutic assistants, librarians, secretaries, custodians, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers. Members will be asked to respect teachers' bargaining unit work should teachers exercise their legal right to strike.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

