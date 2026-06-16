OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier appeared today before the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates (OGGO) as part of its examination of the federal government's Buy Canadian policy.

In his presentation, Daniel Cloutier reiterated that the trade war launched by the United States has underscored the vulnerability of Canada's economy and the importance of rebuilding the country's industrial capacity.

Unifor presents its recommendations for strengthening Buy Canadian policies

"Buying Canadian isn't an expense," said Daniel Cloutier. "It's an investment in our resilience. Unifor members aren't asking for charity. They're asking for a chance to build here what governments buy here."

"Public investment represents a unique opportunity to support good jobs and Canadian manufacturing expertise. By promoting more Canadian content in public procurement, we can help build a stronger economy for the future," added Unifor National President Lana Payne.

The Unifor Quebec Director notably highlighted the grave situation at PACCAR in Ste-Thérèse, Canada's last remaining truck assembly plant. Since the start of the trade war, the plant has undergone several rounds of layoffs and shed nearly 800 jobs, while daily production has fallen from 92 to 25 trucks.

According to Unifor, governments have significant leverage to support the Canadian manufacturing industry through their procurement policies.

Speaking before the committee members, Daniel Cloutier presented three main recommendations:

Apply Buy Canadian rules to major strategic contracts financed by public funds that have not yet been awarded, including VIA Rail's $3-billion contract for the procurement of new railcars and locomotives;

Exclude U.S. suppliers from any preferential treatment in future reciprocal procurement policies;

Use available legislative tools to discourage companies from relocating their production to the United States in response to unjustified trade measures.

Mr. Cloutier also called on the government to review the "lowest bidder" principle, instead taking into account criteria such as local content, industrial footprint and manufacturing sovereignty.

"When our industrial footprint is eroded, jobs, tax revenue and communities disappear," said Mr. Cloutier. "The true cost of a purchase is not limited to the amount on the invoice."

Unifor believes that local procurement policies must become a pillar of Canada's economic strategy in order to protect jobs, support communities and strengthen the resilience of our economy in the face of international trade turbulence.

Unifor has advocated for actions to protect jobs, build a more resilient economy, and defend Canadian sovereignty. Find information on the union's asks online.

Unifor is Canada and Quebec's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future. In Quebec, Unifor represents nearly 55,000 members and is affiliated with Quebec's largest labor federation, the Fédération des travailleuses et travailleurs du Québec (FTQ).

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries in French, contact: Unifor Quebec Communications Representative Véronique Figliuzzi at [email protected].; For media inquiries in English please contact Unifor Communications Representative Sarah McCue at [email protected] or at 416-458-3307.