Unifor condemns federal plan to gut Online Streaming Act, warns of more media job losses

TORONTO, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Unifor is denouncing the federal government's reported decision to eliminate contribution requirements for American streaming services under the Online Streaming Act, calling it a crushing blow to Canadian media workers, local news and Canada's cultural sovereignty.

"The federal government is abandoning one of the most important measures designed to strengthen Canada's broadcasting system and support Canadian media workers," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The Online Streaming Act was about ensuring the world's largest streaming companies contributed fairly to the Canadian broadcasting system they profit from."

The Online Streaming Act modernized Canada's broadcasting framework by requiring foreign streaming services to contribute to the Canadian broadcasting system, just as Canadian broadcasters have done for decades. The reported changes would eliminate an estimated $2 billion in future investment expected to support Canadian programming, production and essential local news.

Unifor's media sector has advocated for years for policies to address the crisis facing Canada's media landscape, including the Digital Services Tax, the Online Streaming Act and the Online News Act. These measures were intended to ensure companies benefiting from access to the Canadian market contributed to the system that supports Canadian stories, journalism and media jobs.

Any future government support for broadcasters must also come with clear commitments to Canadian programming, local news and media jobs. Without accountability measures, public funding risks failing to deliver the services and content Canadians rely on.

Last June, the federal government abandoned the planned Digital Services Tax, which would have applied a 3% tax on revenues earned in Canada by large multinational digital companies, in an effort to advance trade negotiations with the United States.

"These policies were about creating a fairer system where companies that profit from Canadian audiences contribute to the broadcasting system they benefit from," said Payne. "These policies and legislation were about leveling the playing field. They were not perfect, but they were very important tools. The big question is now what? These concessions will put more jobs at risk in a broadcasting sector which has already lost thousands of workers, while making it harder to ensure Canadian stories continue to be created and told."

Canada's media sector has already suffered massive job losses. Since January 2023, more than 620 Unifor broadcasting members have lost their jobs, while more than 9,000 Unifor media members have been displaced since 2013. When Unifor raised the alarm last month about the government's review of the Online Streaming Act, the union warned that delays would put good media jobs at risk. Since then, more than 120 Unifor members at Rogers and Corus have lost their jobs.

Unifor is calling on the federal government to reverse course and recommit to policies that strengthen Canada's broadcasting system, support media workers and protect Canada's cultural sovereignty.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Representative Haeley DiRisio at [email protected] or by cell at (902) 237 5108.