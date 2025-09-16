TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor Media Action Plan to launch new Fact Checked campaign, to combat misinformation and support Canadian journalism.

"News media in Canada is under threat," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor Media Action Plan to launch new Fact Checked campaign (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Attacks on journalistic integrity are fuel distrust in a time of radical disinformation This campaign shines a spotlight on the urgent need to protect responsible reporting though high-quality, fact-checked news."

For more info on the campaign, visit factcheckhere.ca.

What: Fact Checked campaign launch

Who: Lana Payne, Unifor National President.



Randy Kitt, Unifor Media Director.



Paul Deegan, News Media Canada President and CEO.



Representative from the Canadian Medical Association.



Angie Seth, Radio Television Digital News Association Canada President.

When: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 11 a.m., Eastern Standard Time.

Where: Toronto Metropolitan University, Rogers Communications Centre, 80 Gould St., Room 103, Toronto, ON, M5B 2K3.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews, please contact Unifor Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 938-6157.