Unifor Atlantic Communications Locals ratify new collective agreement with Bell

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor's Atlantic Communications Locals, 401, 410, 506, and 2289, have ratified a new collective agreement with Bell. The new contract, secured as a result of the "Stronger Together" bargaining campaign, achieves improvements for members in Atlantic Canada, including wage increases and job security provisions.

"Great work by the bargaining committee and I want to recognize the resolve and unity demonstrated by Unifor's Atlantic Communications Locals," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Considering the very challenging times, Locals 401, 410, 506, and 2289 approached negotiations with a clear purpose: to ensure that Bell recognizes our members and how important they are to this company."

The new agreement includes 2.7% wage increases each year for the duration of the Collective Agreement, a renewed commitment to ensuring there will be no consolidation of the five current contact and assignment centres, and a new article that prioritizes internal Unifor candidates when a worker departs, providing a clear path for job security and advancement within the region.

Members will also receive a new benefits and pension plan which will maintain key elements of the previous health plan while delivering substantial savings. The new agreement also includes an increase to the vacation ratio from 15% to 20%.

"The unity of Locals 401, 410, 506, and 2289 empowered us to achieve this agreement. The gains we achieved are a direct result of our members' collective strength" said Stéphane Lamoureux, Chair of Unifor ACL, on behalf of the bargaining committee, "We remain determined to navigate an ever-evolving workplace and to continue advancing our members rights, protections, and well-being."

