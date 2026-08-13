Unifor Local 333-BC serves 72-hour strike notice at BC Transit in Victoria

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Unifor Local 333-BC has served 72-hour strike notice to BC Transit, placing members in a legal strike position once the notice period expires at 3:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 16.

"Our members have been at this table for more than a year, and they have been very patient," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Serving notice is how the union shows we are serious about getting an agreement that our members can support. BC Transit now has a clear window to settle this at the table, and that is exactly where we want it settled."

Two people holding a Unifor flag in front of a bus

Serving notice does not mean a full disruption of transit service. The Local is not planning a withdrawal of service at this time. Once the notice period expires, members plan to begin a uniform ban on the morning of Monday, August 17. Riders should expect transit service to continue operating.

"This notice is about getting a deal, not about disrupting riders," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Operators are telling us they need realistic run and recovery times and wages that reflect the work. Local 333-BC has been ready to settle for months, and we will stay at the table for as long as it takes to get there."

Members voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action on May 28. The collective agreement expired March 31, 2025, and bargaining has been underway for more than a year. Wages and working conditions remain the central unresolved issues, particularly run and recovery times, which determine how much time operators have to complete a route and recover between trips.

The parties met at the table this week. No further bargaining dates have been set. Unifor remains committed to reaching a fair collective agreement and is prepared to return to bargaining at any time.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell).