Unifor Council 4000 ratifies VIA Rail collective agreement

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Council 4000 voted overwhelmingly to accept a collective agreement with VIA Rail that builds on gains for the future.

"My congratulations go out to Council 4000, the bargaining committee, and every member who supported their union through this long and difficult round of negotiations," said Jerry Dias, "Unifor National President. "While the country's passenger rail service was suddenly left at a stand-still, the committee still negotiated a deal that improves working conditions for all members."

"It shows the strength of Unifor, that during crisis in passenger rail, our union still addressed priorities that members needed to see in this new contract," said Renaud Gagné, Unifor Quebec Director. "When rail workers unite with one another, and stand behind their union, we can make great gains."

The new two-year contract covers 1,700 maintenance workers, on-board service personnel, chefs, sales agents and customer service staff at VIA Rail. Highlights include a two per cent wage increase for all workers, increased pension contributions for members of the hybrid plan, and new and improved benefits.

"This is a good agreement in truly exceptional times," said Dave Kissack, Unifor Council 4000 President. "Even while at the bargaining table, we negotiated pandemic wage top-ups, benefits protections, and navigated unprecedented threats to members' health and safety. Despite those challenges, we found a path to this contract that members have thrown their support behind."

