Unifor continues illegal blockade

REGINA, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) can confirm that a discussion has taken place with Unifor regarding the resumption of bargaining. The CRC has never left the table and has been open to bargaining since Unifor effectively shut down meaningful discussions on Sept. 26, 2019.

The CRC has stated consistently that meaningful negotiations require Unifor to drop their pre-conditions regarding no changes to the pension plan. In light of Unifor's escalation in the past week, and the Court of Queen's Bench orders and the recent contempt of court ruling, the CRC believes Unifor should respect the court and comply with the court order regarding access to the refinery. The Company will not return to the bargaining table while Unifor maintains an illegal blockade.

We respect Unifor's right to picket and peacefully protest, but they need to adhere to the court's order. Unifor must respect the rule of law, respect the contempt decision handed down by Justice Keene on Jan. 22, 2020, and respect Justice McMurtry's Injunction Order. The CRC is willing to resume bargaining, but Unifor will need to demonstrate that they are willing to bargain in good faith.

