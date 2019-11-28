Unifor Aeroplan workers reach tentative deal

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 2002 workers at Aeroplan have reached a tentative agreement after four months of negotiations in Toronto.

"I congratulate the bargaining team for remaining united throughout this round of negotiations," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Our members remain to be the backbone of Aeroplan's continued success."

The tentative agreement will be presented to the members for ratification votes over the course of the next week. If ratified, the new five-year agreement will expire on December 31, 2024.

"This agreement continues our work to raise the bar for our members," said Euila Leonard, President of Unifor Local 2002. "As the country's largest private sector union, Unifor is leading the challenge and pushing to increase wages and improve working conditions."

Unifor Local 2002 represents 400 members who work at Aeroplan in British Columbia and Quebec, as well as 5,600 members who work at Air Canada call centres, customer sales, crew schedulers and service agents at nine airports across the country.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at hamid.osman@unifor.org or (647) 448-2823

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

