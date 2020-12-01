UNICEF Canada launches The Anthony and L. Britt Giuffre Family Fund

New fund aims to help UNICEF give every child the chance to reach their full potential

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - In celebration of #GivingTuesday, UNICEF Canada is pleased to announce the launch of the Anthony and L. Britt Giuffre Family Fund to recognize their generous $1.5 million gift to support every child's right to a childhood. UNICEF Canada's first named fund of its kind aims to provide essentials like water, nutrition, education and health care to children in urgent need around the world, with a special focus on gender equality.

The launch of The Anthony and L. Britt Giuffre Family Fund comes at a critical time. Although children are less likely to get sick from COVID-19, the most vulnerable children across the globe are facing even greater risks to their health, survival and well-being. School closures have devastating consequences, with marginalized children such as girls and children displaced by conflict and crisis paying the heaviest price.

"We feel so fortunate to be raising our children in a safe, healthy environment, and we really believe that where you're born should not dictate whether you have your basic needs met. Every child should have the chance to thrive," said Britt Giuffre.

The Giuffres have been long-time supporters of UNICEF—many members of the Giuffre family have given to the organization through volunteering and donations over the years. Anthony Giuffre, the Founder and CEO of Avenue Living in Calgary, Alberta, has been on the Patrons Council of the Water for Life Gala in Calgary since 2016. Britt Giuffre served as a member of UNICEF Canada's The 25th Team and has an active role in Women UNlimited, campaigns that champion Canadian women's leadership in philanthropy.

"Anthony and Britt Giuffre have a deep and long-standing commitment to the work of UNICEF and believe in the transformative value of girls' education and gender equality," said David Morley, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada." Through the Anthony and L. Britt Giuffre Family Fund, we can act together to protect the rights of every child and reimagine a better future for boys and girls who are hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis."

"We really believe in UNICEF—they help millions of children around the world, and we know how dedicated UNICEF Canada staff are to helping children," said Anthony Giuffre. "We've seen it in everything we've been involved in."

This year, on #GivingTuesday, UNICEF Canada is asking Canadians to join the Giuffres in taking action for children. In 2020, more than ever, children around the world need our help to not only have their basic needs met, but to live the kinds of lives that let them stay kids for as long as possible.

