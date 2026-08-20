UNICEF Canada Ambassador Chef Andy Hay Joining Forces with Calgary Changemakers to Help Drive Record-Breaking Impact for Children

Annual Glow for Good Gala will see 650 Calgarians gather to raise $1.6 million to help power UNICEF's programs for children around the world.

The event takes place as funding for global humanitarian aid fell by 23% in 2025, putting millions more children at risk.

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Calgary business leaders and community champions will gather on October 3 to raise a record-breaking $1.6 million for children around the world at UNICEF Canada's 34th annual Glow for Good Gala. Chef and UNICEF Canada Ambassador Andy Hay will serve as emcee for the event, which is expected to welcome 650 attendees to the BMO Centre.

Calgary community and UNICEF Canada Ambassador Andy Hay to raise $1.6 million for children at Glow for Good Gala. Post this Calgary community champions are aiming to raise a record-breaking $1.6 million for children at the 34th annual Glow for Good Gala this October. Chef and UNICEF Canada Ambassador Andy Hay will serve as emcee for the event.

The timing of the Gala has never been more urgent. Needs for children continue to rise at an alarming rate just as many governments around the world are cutting funding for humanitarian programs. In 2025, global foreign aid fell by more than 23% -- the largest contraction on record. A 2026 study estimates that these cuts could result in the deaths of up to an additional 5.4 million children under five by 2030.

"One of the reasons I joined UNICEF Canada is the scale of impact it has for children around the world," said Andy Hay, star of Andy's East Coast Kitchen Crawl on Food Network Canada. "With humanitarian funding for kids falling around the world, Calgary showing up the way it has for 34 years isn't just tradition, it's a lifeline. I'm honoured to help support that effort."

Glow for Good gives Calgarians a direct way to respond to the mounting needs of children. Thanks to the efforts of a passionate volunteer committee, the Gala has raised more than $20 million over three decades and become one of Canada's best examples of local philanthropy. Funds raised from each Gala help power UNICEF's ability to reach more children with nutrition, water, education, healthcare and protection each year.

"UNICEF's work is funded entirely by voluntary contributions. That means every dollar UNICEF receives is a choice. For 30 years, Calgarians have made the choice to support the world's most vulnerable children through this annual event," said Sevaun Palvetzian, President and CEO, UNICEF Canada. "What began as a local commitment has grown into a lasting legacy of global impact, driven by an exceptional volunteer team and a community that continues to raise the bar of support for children."

This year's Gala will move to a new home at the BMO Centre and open its doors to more Calgarians than ever before. Attendees will enjoy:

A performance by JUNO Award-winning, multi-platinum vocal group The Tenors.

A curated art gallery and unique auction of 100+ items, including experiences, vacations and original works of art.

A refined culinary experience designed to complement the ambience of the evening.

A moving keynote by polio survivor and advocate Ramesh Ferris on what is needed to achieve a polio-free future for children everywhere.

To purchase tickets, donate an auction experience or learn about sponsorship opportunities, please visit the 34th Annual Glow for Good Gala website.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Chef Andy Hay

Food personality and chef Andy Hay is on a mission to make cooking fun, approachable, and delicious. He has amassed millions of followers on social media for his ability to create accessible, foolproof recipes and fresh kitchen inspiration, all with the goal of getting more people comfortable cooking real food at home. Known for his Food Network show Andy's East Coast Kitchen Crawl, Chef Andy's debut cookbook is scheduled for release in early 2027.

SOURCE Canadian Unicef Committee

Media contact: Jeff Junke, UNICEF Canada, [email protected]