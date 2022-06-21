LAVAL, QC, June 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Uniboard, the largest Canadian based producer of biocomposites and value-added products servicing a variety of interior and exterior uses, is proud to announce an investment of $250 million in a new state-of-the-art particleboard press line at its Val-d'Or plant. The new continuous press will feature the latest in particleboard production technologies. Construction will begin in the summer of 2022 and start-up is targeted for 2025. Approximately 190 people will be employed at the plant when the project is completed.

"This investment is the third phase of Val-d'Or's investment plan and affirms Uniboard's leadership in the North American engineered wood products arena and our commitment to our valued customers and employees," says Lionel Dubrofsky, Chairman of Uniboard. "When completed, we will have invested over $350 million in the Val-d'Or plant over the course of three phases, making it the most advanced particleboard plant in North America. Uniboard will rank as one of the leading integrated producers of TFL, particleboard and MDF. Val-d'Or is renowned for its black spruce fiber making our particleboard unmatched in the North American market," says Dubrofsky.

"Today's announcement is an important milestone for Uniboard and our operations team," said James Hogg, President and CEO of Uniboard. "This investment continues a 45 year success story and will play a large role in strengthening relationships with existing clients and developing new customers, markets and business opportunities. It will broaden our product offering and availability, ensuring Uniboard as the supplier of choice," said Mr. Hogg. In addition to having the latest in particleboard production technology, the Val-d'Or plant will be Carbon Negative through carbon sequestration in long lasting products and low carbon intensity production. Beyond this, Uniboard will enter the market for thin panels, a biocomposite in high demand in the North American market.

The Val-d'Or plant is geographically well located to service core markets in Quebec, Canada and the United States by truck and rail. In addition to its ability to produce value-added TFL products, the Val-d'Or plant also leverages the capabilities of its onsite Unires resin plant, making it one of the most integrated production sites in North America.

Uniboard acknowledges the support of the governments of Quebec, Canada and their agencies, as well as the city of Val-d'Or in helping to bring this project to fruition.

Uniboard Canada Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of engineered wood products, having an installed capacity of over 660 million square feet of raw particleboard, high and medium-density fiberboard, thermally fused laminates (TFL) and high pressure laminates (HPL). Its mills are located in Sayabec, Val-d'Or and Mont-Laurier and employ over 800 people. Uniboard's products are sold to retailers, distributors and finished goods manufacturers which cater to the kitchen cabinet, furniture, office, home renovation and construction industries. Uniboard is renowned for having one of the most extensive product portfolios of interior and exterior design solutions for decoration and construction in North America, ranging from deep embossed and synchronized TFL textures to ultra-light MDF. Uniboard, the innovator in decorative composite wood products, has been redefining wood for 40 years. For more information, please visit: www.uniboard.com.

