Uni-Select Inc. Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights and Financial Results:

Sales down 1.5% in constant currency to $412.6 million in Q4 and up 1.1% in constant currency to $1,739.6 million for 2019, driven by the organic growth (1) from the Canadian Automotive Group of 2.4%;

in Q4 and up 1.1% in constant currency to for 2019, driven by the organic growth from the Canadian Automotive Group of 2.4%; EBT (1) of $(51.5) million for Q4 and $(17.4) million for 2019; adjusted EBT (1) of $5.4 million for Q4 and of $40.7 million for 2019;

of for Q4 and for 2019; adjusted EBT of for Q4 and of for 2019; EPS of $(1.17) for Q4 and of $(0.47) for 2019, adjusted EPS (1) of $0.11 for Q4 and $0.73 for 2019;

for Q4 and of for 2019, adjusted EPS of for Q4 and for 2019; $8.2 million and $31.9 million in annualized savings realized respectively during the fourth quarter and 2019 in relation to the Performance Improvement Plan ("PIP").



Unless otherwise indicated in this press release, all amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages.





(1) Non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to the "Non-IFRS financial measures" section for further details.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) ("Uni-Select" or "Corporation") today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019.

"2019 was a transformational year and we are on the right track. We are pleased with the outcome of the PIP realizing $31.9 million in annualized savings in 2019 and reaching a total of $50.6 million in annualized savings at the end of 2019. The transformational steps undertaken over the past years have been necessary to stabilize the three business segments, enabling the Corporation to initiate a culture of continuous improvement in its operations and to capitalize on growth opportunities," said Brent Windom, President and Chief Executive Officer, Uni-Select Inc. and President and Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Automotive Group.

UPDATE ON THE PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT PLAN

During 2019, the Corporation realized annualized savings of $31.9 million, bringing the total annualized savings to $50.6 million since the inception of the plan in 2017, exceeding the targeted outcome.

During 2019, the Corporation streamlined its workforce and integrated 41 company-owned stores. In addition, to optimize its logistical processes, the Corporation integrated three smaller distribution centres into two larger ones, permitting increased competitiveness and efficiency. These new distribution centres were operational during the first quarter of 2019.

These initiatives resulted in the recognition of restructuring and other charges totalling $17.5 million for the year, of which $5.9 million was non-cash relating to the write‑down of assets.

The following table summarizes the annualized impacts as at December 31, 2019:



Expected Realized

By the end of 2020 As at

Dec. 2018 During

2019 As at

Dec. 2019 Annualized cost savings 50,000 18,700 31,900 50,600 Restructuring and other charges:







Restructuring charges(1) 11,000 5,055 4,605 9,660 Other charges as incurred(2) 10,000 1,214 6,953 8,167 Non-cash costs related to the write-down of assets(3) 4,000 - 5,945 5,945

25,000 6,269 17,503 23,772 Net capital expenditures(4) 7,000 5,509 1,195 6,704









(1) Mainly severance and termination benefits. (2) Primarily comprising consulting fees related to the optimization of the logistical processes and moving costs. (3) Mainly impairment of property and equipment. (4) Includes the proceeds from the sale of one building and tenant incentives.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases

On January 1, 2019, the Corporation applied, for the first time, IFRS 16 - Leases using the modified retrospective transition approach and did not restate comparative amounts of the year prior to its adoption as permitted. As a result, the 2019 consolidated financial statements present significant variances when compared to 2018. The 2019 consolidated statement of earnings includes reduced rent expenses from the elimination of the classification as operating leases, higher finance costs from the interest expense on lease obligations and higher depreciation of right-of-use assets. Consequently, the Corporation considers that EBT is the preferred comparative measure to explain its results and performance, rather than EBITDA as previously used.

The following table presents selected consolidated information:









FOURTH QUARTERS TWELVE-MONTH PERIODS 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales 412,602 419,455 1,739,572 1,751,965 EBITDA (1) (27,997) 12,783 76,458 104,940 EBITDA margin (1) (6.8%) 3.0% 4.4% 6.0% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 27,930 21,428 129,931 119,529 Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 6.8% 5.1% 7.5% 6.8% EBT (51,530) (2,852) (17,389) 44,677 EBT margin (1) (12.5%) (0.7%) (1.0%) 2.6% Adjusted EBT (1) 5,437 7,092 40,736 64,408 Adjusted EBT margin (1) 1.3% 1.7% 2.3% 3.7% Special items 55,927 8,645 53,473 14,589 Net earnings (loss) (49,447) (2,363) (19,845) 36,497 Adjusted earnings (1) 4,560 5,430 30,771 51,473 Earnings (loss) per share (1.17) (0.06) (0.47) 0.86 Adjusted earnings per share (1) 0.11 0.13 0.73 1.22











(1) Non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to the "Non-IFRS financial measures" section for further details.

FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated sales of $412.6 million for the fourth quarter decreased by 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting soft markets in all three segments and resulting in a negative consolidated organic growth of 1.1% for the quarter. Sales were also impacted by the erosion of sales arising from the integration of company‑owned stores, which represented 0.8% of the decline. A total of 14 company-owned stores were integrated during the fourth quarter, bringing the total number of store integrations to 41 at December 31, 2019.

The Corporation generated a negative EBT of $51.5 million for the quarter, which was impacted by special items for the impairment loss on goodwill of $45.0 million related to its operations in the United Kingdom, restructuring and other charges related to the PIP of $5.0 million, as well as charges for the review of strategic alternatives. Once adjusted, EBT and EBT margin were $5.4 million and 1.3% respectively, compared to $7.1 million and 1.7% in 2018. The decrease of 40 basis points is mainly attributable to the contraction of the gross margin resulting from an evolving customer mix in the FinishMaster U.S. segment as well as a lower volume of sales recorded during the quarter impacting buying conditions and fixed costs absorption. The recent opening of greenfields in the U.K. also affected the adjusted EBT margin. However, overall savings realized from the PIP during the quarter, as well as lower professional fees, partially compensated for these unfavourable items.

The benefits from the PIP were more significant during the quarter, reducing the variance of the adjusted EBT margin when compared to last year and previous quarters.

Net loss and adjusted earnings were respectively $(49.4) million and $4.6 million, compared to $(2.4) million and $5.4 million in 2018. Adjusted earnings decreased by $0.8 million compared to the same quarter last year, mainly due to a lower adjusted EBT and a different income tax rate.

The Corporation generated free cash flows(1) of $24.1 million for the quarter, compared to $7.8 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of $16.3 million, mainly explained by a lower level of corporate tax instalments and investments in capital expenditures during the current quarter.







(1) Non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to the "Non-IFRS financial measures" section for further details.

Segmented Fourth Quarter Results

The FinishMaster U.S. segment reported sales of $198.3 million, a decrease of 2.5% compared to 2018, affected by the erosion of sales resulting from the integration of company‑owned stores and a negative organic growth of 1.2%. The segment experienced a softer quarter, facing an aggressive competitive landscape and softness in the refinish market. This segment reported an EBT of $7.4 million, and once adjusted for special items related to the PIP, EBT was $9.3 million, an improvement of 8.8% compared to 2018. The adjusted EBT margin increased by 50 basis points from 4.2% in 2018 to 4.7% for the current quarter, benefitting from significant savings realized from the PIP, as well as from lower professional fees and bad debt expenses, more than offsetting the gross margin unfavourable impact resulting from the evolving customer mix. The FinishMaster U.S. segment showed, for the first time in 2019, an improvement in EBT compared to 2018, reaping the benefits of the execution of the PIP.

Sales for the Canadian Automotive Group segment were $122.3 million, a similar level than the corresponding quarter of 2018, with the contribution of business acquisitions and the promotion of private brand sales compensating for the negative organic growth of 1.4% due to timing differences in sales of paint, body and equipment. Special items recorded in relation to the PIP negatively impacted profitability. Once adjusted for these special items, EBT and EBT margin were respectively $3.6 million and 3.0%, compared to $6.5 million and 5.3% in 2018. The decline of the adjusted EBT margin, compared to the same quarter in 2018, is due to a higher level of annual performance rebates and reversal of short-term and long‑term compensation that were recorded last year. However, the current quarter benefitted from savings related to the PIP.

Sales for The Parts Alliance U.K. segment were $92.0 million. Once adjusted for the effect of the British pound on its conversion to the US dollar, sales decreased by 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. This performance is mainly attributable to an erosion of sales of 0.8% resulting from the integration of six company‑owned stores during the quarter, as well as to a challenging macroeconomic climate and a prolonged period of uncertainty surrounding Brexit. Once adjusted for special items related to the PIP of $0.1 million, EBT for this segment was $0.3 million or 0.3% of sales, compared to $1.2 million or 1.2% of sales for the same quarter last year. The variance is mainly due to a lower volume of sales, reducing the absorption of fixed costs. In addition, the adjusted EBT margin was affected by recent investments in the expansion and optimization of the network, which are expected to reach their optimal productivity levels within 12 to 24 months after their openings. The accretive initiatives, as part of the PIP, optimizing the network of company-owned stores and streamlining the organizational structure, are providing more flexibility to face softness in the market.

TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD RESULTS

Consolidated sales were $1,739.6 million for the twelve-month period, representing an increase of 1.1% on a constant currency basis, when compared to the same period last year. This growth is principally attributable to the contribution of business acquisitions of 0.8% and organic growth of 0.5%. For the twelve-month period, the Canadian Automotive Group and the FinishMaster U.S. segments, respectively reported organic growth of 2.4% and 0.5%, offsetting the negative organic growth of 1.9% at The Parts Alliance U.K. segment.

Consolidated EBT of $(17.4) million for the twelve-month period of 2019 was impacted by special items for the impairment loss on goodwill of $45.0 million related to the U.K., a net gain on the disposal of the ProColor program of $18.8 million, restructuring and other charges related to the PIP of $17.5 million and charges related to the review of strategic alternatives of $9.8 million. Once adjusted, consolidated EBT and EBT margin were $40.7 million and 2.3% respectively, compared to $64.4 million and 3.7% in 2018. This variance is mainly explained by pricing pressure and evolving customer mix in the FinishMaster U.S. segment, the opening of greenfields in the U.K., as well as higher borrowing costs, in relation to the debt level. These elements were partially compensated by overall savings related to the PIP.

A net loss of $(19.8) million was recorded for the year 2019, affected by the special items mentioned above. Once adjusted, earnings were $30.8 million, compared to $51.5 million in 2018.

The Corporation generated free cash flows of $105.7 million for the year, an increase of $25.8 million compared to last year, resulting from a lower level of corporate tax instalments, partially offset by larger payments of interest on long‑term debt.

Segmented Twelve-Month Period Results

The FinishMaster U.S. segment reported sales of $830.8 million, similar to last year and reflecting organic growth of 0.5%, attributable to increased national business and price increases which offset the erosion of sales resulting from the integration of company‑owned stores. Once adjusted for special items of $9.4 million related to the PIP, EBT and EBT margin were $43.3 million and 5.2%, compared to $57.8 million and 7.0% for the corresponding period of 2018. The decrease of the adjusted EBT margin is mainly related to the gross margin affected by an evolving customer mix and pricing pressure. These factors were partially compensated by savings realized from initiatives as part of the PIP and a lower bad debt expense, a direct effect of continuous collection efforts.

The Canadian Automotive Group segment reported sales of $516.1 million, a growth of $24.5 million or 4.8% on a constant currency basis, compared to the same period in 2018, supported by organic growth of 2.4% and the contribution of business acquisitions of 2.2%. Organic growth is attributable to initiatives focused on customer service and additional volume from current growing customers. EBT for this segment was $39.2 million, compared to $16.5 million in 2018, benefitting, in particular, from the net gain on the disposal of the ProColor program amounting to $18.8 million. Excluding this net gain and other special items related to the PIP, EBT increased by 27.8% to $25.3 million for 2019, from $19.8 million in 2018. As well, the adjusted EBT margin increased by 100 basis points to 4.9% from 3.9% last year, benefitting from an improved performance of company‑owned stores, stimulated by the optimization of initiatives recently implemented as part of the PIP, as well as additional volume of sales.

Sales for The Parts Alliance U.K. segment were $392.7 million for the twelve-month period. Once adjusted for the effect of the British pound on its conversion to the US dollar, sales decreased by 1.6% compared to the same period last year. This variance is mainly attributable to a negative organic growth of 1.9%, affected by a challenging macroeconomic climate, a prolonged period of uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the loss of a sales contract, offsetting the contribution of business acquisitions. EBT for this segment was affected by special items recorded during the year in relation to the PIP. Excluding these special items, adjusted EBT was $3.1 million or 0.8% of sales, compared to $19.2 million or 4.6% of sales for the same period last year. The variance is mainly related to a lower volume of sales, impacting rebates and the absorption of fixed costs. In addition, the adjusted EBT margin was impacted by recent investments in the expansion and network optimization, which are expected to reach their optimal productivity levels within 12 to 24 months after their openings. These factors were partially compensated by savings realized from initiatives as part of the PIP.

DIVIDENDS

On February 19, 2020, the Corporation declared the first quarterly dividend of 2020 of C$0.0925 per share, payable on April 21, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes. During the year 2019, the Corporation paid dividends of C$0.37 per share or $11.9 million.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our outlook (including, without limitation, adjusted EBITDA margins, adjusted EBT margins and consolidated organic growth) and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, project, strategy, target and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive and will. All such forward‑looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements are, by their very nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which may cause expressed expectations to be significantly different from those listed or implied within this press release and our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities may not be achieved. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward‑looking statements. The forward‑looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release, and Uni-Select does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward‑looking statements are presented in this press release for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected financial results, as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook, and in obtaining a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

MATERIAL RISKS

Important risk factors that could cause our assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results of events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, our forward-looking statements, including our outlook, are listed below. The realization of our forward-looking statements, including our ability to achieve our outlook, essentially depends on our business performance which, in turn, is subject to many risks. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that any of the following risks could have a material adverse effect on our forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to economic climate, changes in legislation or government regulations or policies, inflation, distance travelled, growth in the vehicle fleet, products supply and inventory management, distribution by the manufacturer directly to consumers, technology, environmental risks, legal and tax risks, risks related to Uni-Select's business model and strategy, integration of acquired business, competition, business and financial systems, human resources, liquidity risk, credit risk, foreign exchange risk and interest rates. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the latest Annual Report filed by Uni‑Select with the Canadian securities commissions.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), consolidated financial statements and related notes for the fourth quarter and twelve-month period of 2019 are available in the "Investors" section on the Corporation's website at uniselect.com as well as on SEDAR at sedar.com. The Corporation's latest Annual Report may also be found on these websites as well as other information related to Uni-Select, including its Annual Information Form.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

The information included in this Press release contains certain financial measures that are inconsistent with IFRS. Non‑IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The Corporation is of the opinion that users of its Press release may analyze its results based on these measurements. The following presents performance measures used by the Corporation which are not defined by IFRS.

Organic growth – This measure consists of quantifying the increase in consolidated sales between two given periods, excluding the impact of acquisitions, the erosion of sales from the integration of company‑owned stores, exchange-rate fluctuations and when necessary, the variance in the number of billing days. This measure enables Uni-Select to evaluate the intrinsic trend in the sales generated by its operational base in comparison with the rest of the market. Determining the rate of organic growth, based on findings that Management regards as reasonable, may differ from the actual rate of organic growth.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and proforma adjusted EBITDA – EBITDA represents net earnings excluding finance costs, depreciation and amortization and income taxes. This measure is a financial indicator of a corporation's ability to service and incur debt. It should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to sales or net earnings, as an indicator of operating performance or cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity, but as additional information.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain adjustments, which may affect the comparability of the Corporation's financial results. These adjustments include, among other things, impairment loss on goodwill, net gain on business disposal, restructuring and other charges, charges related to the review of strategic alternatives as well as net transaction charges related to The Parts Alliance acquisition.

Proforma adjusted EBITDA subtracts from adjusted EBITDA the rent expenses included in the measurement of lease obligations. It represents adjusted EBITDA pre-adoption of IFRS 16 – Leases.

EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin and proforma adjusted EBITDA margin – EBITDA margin is a percentage corresponding to the ratio of EBITDA to sales. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a percentage corresponding to the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to sales. Proforma adjusted EBITDA margin is a percentage corresponding to the ratio of proforma adjusted EBITDA to sales.

Adjusted EBT, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share – Management uses adjusted EBT, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to assess EBT, net earnings and net earnings per share from operating activities, excluding certain adjustments, net of income taxes for adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, which may affect the comparability of the Corporation's financial results. Management considers that these measures facilitate the analysis and provide a better understanding of the Corporation's operational performance, following the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. The intent of these measures is to provide additional information.

These adjustments include, among other things, impairment loss on goodwill, net gain on business disposal, restructuring and other charges, charges related to the review of strategic alternatives as well as amortization of intangible assets related to The Parts Alliance acquisition. Management considers The Parts Alliance acquisition as transformational. The exclusion of these items does not indicate that they are non-recurring.

EBT margin and adjusted EBT margin – EBT margin is a percentage corresponding to the ratio of EBT to sales. Adjusted EBT margin is a percentage corresponding to the ratio of adjusted EBT to sales.

Free cash flows – This measure corresponds to the cash flows from operating activities according to the consolidated statements of cash flows adjusted for the following items: changes in working capital items, acquisitions of property and equipment and difference between amounts paid for post-employment benefits and current period expenses. Uni-Select considers the free cash flows to be a good indicator of financial strength and of operating performance because it shows the amount of funds available to manage growth in working capital, pay dividends, repay debt, reinvest in the Corporation and capitalize on various market opportunities that arise.

The free cash flows exclude certain variances in working capital items (such as trade and other receivables, inventory and trade and other payables) and other funds generated and used according to the consolidated statements of cash flows. Therefore, it should not be considered as an alternative to the consolidated statements of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity, but as additional information.

Total net debt – This measure consists of long-term debt (excluding convertible debentures presented as equity), including the portion due within a year, net of cash. Starting January 1, 2019, the total net debt includes new lease obligations arising from the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases, for which the initial amount recorded was $97,003.

Funded debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio – This ratio corresponds to total net debt to adjusted EBITDA.



The following table presents a reconciliation of organic growth.





Fourth quarters Twelve-month periods

2019 2018 2019 2018 FinishMaster U.S. 198,271 203,440 830,765 829,982 Canadian Automotive Group 122,321 122,460 516,112 503,829 The Parts Alliance U.K. 92,010 93,555 392,695 418,154 Sales 412,602 419,455 1,739,572 1,751,965



%

% Sales variance (6,853) (1.6) (12,393) (0.7) Conversion effect of the Canadian dollar and the British pound 560 0.1 30,931 1.8 Number of billing days (223) (0.0) (1,013) (0.1) Erosion of sales from the integration of company‑owned stores 3,392 0.8 4,417 0.3 Acquisitions (1,611) (0.4) (13,330) (0.8) Consolidated organic growth (4,735) (1.1) 8,612 0.5

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as well as proforma adjusted EBITDA, which is prepared for illustrative and informative purposes only.





Fourth quarters

Twelve-month periods



2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Net earnings (loss) (49,447) (2,363)

(19,845) 36,497

Income tax expense (2,083) (489)

2,456 8,180

Depreciation and amortization 16,042 10,265

64,187 39,702

Finance costs, net 7,491 5,370

29,660 20,561

EBITDA (27,997) 12,783 (319.0) 76,458 104,940 (27.1) EBITDA margin (6.8%) 3.0%

4.4% 6.0%

Special items 55,927 8,645

53,473 14,589

Adjusted EBITDA 27,930 21,428 30.3 129,931 119,529 8.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.8% 5.1%

7.5% 6.8%

Rent expenses included in the measurement of lease obligations (1) (7,582) -

(28,921) -

Proforma adjusted EBITDA 20,348 21,428 (5.0) 101,010 119,529 (15.5) Proforma adjusted EBITDA margin 4.9% 5.1%

5.8% 6.8%















(1) Includes new leases contracted over the last 12 months for the expansion of company-owned stores and distribution centres.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBT and adjusted EBT.





Fourth quarters

Twelve-month periods



2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Net earnings (loss) (49,447) (2,363)

(19,845) 36,497

Income tax expense (2,083) (489)

2,456 8,180

EBT (51,530) (2,852) (1,706.8) (17,389) 44,677 (138.9) EBT margin (12.5%) (0.7%)

(1.0%) 2.6%

Special items 55,927 8,645

53,473 14,589

Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition of The Parts Alliance 1,040 1,299

4,652 5,142

Adjusted EBT 5,437 7,092 (23.3) 40,736 64,408 (36.8) Adjusted EBT margin 1.3% 1.7%

2.3% 3.7%

















The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share.





Fourth quarters

Twelve -month periods



2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Net earnings (loss) (49,447) (2,363) (1,992.6) (19,845) 36,497 (154.4) Special items, net of taxes 53,144 6,741

46,755 10,811

Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition of The Parts Alliance, net of taxes 863 1,052

3,861 4,165

Adjusted earnings 4,560 5,430 (16.0) 30,771 51,473 (40.2) Earnings (loss) per share (1.17) (0.06) (1,850.0) (0.47) 0.86 (154.7) Special items, net of taxes 1.26 0.16

1.11 0.26

Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition of The Parts Alliance, net of taxes 0.02 0.03

0.09 0.10

Adjusted earnings per share 0.11 0.13 (15.4) 0.73 1.22 (40.2)













The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flows.





Fourth quarters Twelve-month periods

2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities 3,520 13,398 33,332 94,579 Changes in working capital 26,060 3,009 93,980 5,163

29,580 16,407 127,312 99,742 Acquisitions of property and equipment (5,379) (8,675) (21,649) (19,391) Difference between amounts paid for post-employment benefits and current period expenses (137) 41 (5) (449) Free cash flows 24,064 7,773 105,658 79,902



UNI-SELECT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)

(In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) Years ended December 31,

2019 2018





Sales 1,739,572 1,751,965 Purchases, net of changes in inventories 1,189,236 1,176,796 Gross margin 550,336 575,169





Employee benefits 309,270 315,166 Other operating expenses 111,135 140,474 Special items 53,473 14,589 Earnings before finance costs, depreciation and amortization and income taxes 76,458 104,940





Finance costs, net 29,660 20,561 Depreciation and amortization 64,187 39,702 Earnings (loss) before income taxes (17,389) 44,677 Income tax expense 2,456 8,180 Net earnings (loss) (19,845) 36,497





Earnings (loss) per share



Basic and diluted (0.47) 0.86





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands)



Basic 42,387 42,254 Diluted 42,387 42,419









UNI-SELECT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of US dollars) Years ended December 31,

2019 2018





Net earnings (loss) (19,845) 36,497





Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that will subsequently be reclassified to net earnings (loss):



Effective portion of changes in the fair value of cash flow hedges (net of income tax of $281 ($208 in 2018)) (790) 603





Net change in the fair value of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges transferred to net earnings (loss) (net of income tax of $54 ($15 in 2018)) (152) 44





Unrealized exchange gains (losses) on the translation of financial statements to the presentation currency 5,966 (7,376)





Unrealized exchange gains (losses) on the translation of debt designated as a hedge of net investments in foreign operations 6,976 (15,831)

12,000 (22,560)





Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings (loss):



Remeasurements of long-term employee benefit obligations (net of income tax of $802 ($620 in 2018)) (2,226) 1,801





Total other comprehensive income (loss) 9,774 (20,759) Comprehensive income (loss) (10,071) 15,738









UNI-SELECT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY









Attributable to shareholders (In thousands of US dollars) Share

capital Contributed surplus Equity

component

of the

convertible debentures Retained earnings Accumulated

other

comprehensive income (loss) Total equity



























Balance, December 31, 2017 97,585 5,184 - 432,470 (17,262) 517,977













Net earnings - - - 36,497 - 36,497 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - 1,801 (22,560) (20,759) Comprehensive income (loss) - - - 38,298 (22,560) 15,738













Contributions by and distributions to shareholders:











Repurchase and cancellation of common shares (190) - - (1,232) - (1,422) Issuance of common shares 2,331 - - - - 2,331 Transfer upon exercise of stock options 518 (518) - - - - Dividends - - - (12,081) - (12,081) Stock-based compensation - 1,339 - - - 1,339

2,659 821 - (13,313) - (9,833)













Balance, December 31, 2018 100,244 6,005 - 457,455 (39,822) 523,882













IFRS 16 adjustment - - - (4,944) 992 (3,952) Balance, January 1, 2019 100,244 6,005 - 452,511 (38,830) 519,930













Net loss - - - (19,845) - (19,845) Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - (2,226) 12,000 9,774 Comprehensive income (loss) - - - (22,071) 12,000 (10,071)













Contributions by and distributions to shareholders:











Issuance of convertible debentures (net of income taxes of $2,968) - - 8,232 - - 8,232 Dividends - - - (11,816) - (11,816) Stock-based compensation - 719 - - - 719

- 719 8,232 (11,816) - (2,865)













Balance, December 31, 2019 100,244 6,724 8,232 418,624 (26,830) 506,994































UNI-SELECT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of US dollars) Years ended December 31,

2019 2018





OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net earnings (loss) (19,845) 36,497 Non-cash items:



Special items 53,473 14,589 Finance costs, net 29,660 20,561 Depreciation and amortization 64,187 39,702 Income tax expense 2,456 8,180 Amortization and reserves related to incentives granted to customers 20,784 17,193 Other non-cash items 1,038 (2,884) Changes in working capital items (93,980) (5,163) Interest paid (27,918) (18,681) Income taxes recovered (paid) 3,477 (15,415) Cash flows from operating activities 33,332 94,579





INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Business acquisitions (294) (23,670) Business disposals 19,528 - Net balance of purchase price (643) (7,082) Cash held in escrow - (1,670) Advances to merchant members and incentives granted to customers (16,645) (38,858) Reimbursement of advances to merchant members 6,237 6,282 Acquisitions of property and equipment (21,649) (19,391) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 3,025 1,589 Acquisitions and development of intangible assets (3,475) (3,269) Other provisions paid (138) (124) Cash flows used in investing activities (14,054) (86,193)





FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Increase in long-term debt 245,909 271,541 Repayment of long-term debt (321,179) (291,126) Issuance of convertible debentures 95,026 - Net increase (decrease) in merchant members' deposits in the guarantee fund (82) 328 Repurchase and cancellation of common shares - (1,422) Issuance of common shares - 2,331 Dividends paid (11,855) (12,246) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities 7,819 (30,594) Effects of fluctuations in exchange rates on cash 575 (428) Net increase (decrease) in cash 27,672 (22,636) Cash, beginning of year 8,036 30,672 Cash, end of year 35,708 8,036



















UNI-SELECT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







(In thousands of US dollars) Dec. 31, Jan. 1, Dec. 31,

2019 2019 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash 35,708 8,036 8,036 Cash held in escrow 1,654 3,591 3,591 Trade and other receivables 250,861 248,507 247,732 Income taxes receivable 2,712 16,789 16,789 Inventory 516,169 524,335 524,335 Prepaid expenses 10,331 10,502 10,502 Derivative financial instruments - 442 442 Total current assets 817,435 812,202 811,427 Investments and advances to merchant members 36,831 46,039 46,039 Property and equipment 171,420 171,584 83,956 Intangible assets 197,751 210,331 210,331 Goodwill 333,030 372,007 372,007 Derivative financial instruments - 940 940 Deferred tax assets 29,927 17,506 15,870 TOTAL ASSETS 1,586,394 1,630,609 1,540,570 LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Trade and other payables 448,530 531,380 532,676 Balance of purchase price, net 97 3,580 4,062 Provision for restructuring charges 3,227 2,939 4,173 Income taxes payable 8,603 3,987 3,987 Dividends payable 3,002 2,876 2,876 Current portion of long-term debt and merchant members' deposits in the guarantee fund 28,678 26,768 4,230 Derivative financial instruments 3,328 3,058 3,058 Total current liabilities 495,465 574,588 555,062 Long-term employee benefit obligations 16,902 12,799 12,799 Long-term debt 456,173 497,068 422,603 Convertible debentures 84,505 - - Merchant members' deposits in the guarantee fund 5,587 5,424 5,424 Balance of purchase price 477 1,212 1,212 Other provisions 1,503 1,424 1,424 Derivative financial instruments 315 - - Deferred tax liabilities 18,473 18,164 18,164 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,079,400 1,110,679 1,016,688 TOTAL EQUITY 506,994 519,930 523,882 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,586,394 1,630,609 1,540,570









SOURCE Uni-Sélect Canada Inc.

