Uni-Select Inc. announces the appointment of Joseph E. McCorry as President and COO of FinishMaster, Inc.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) ("Uni-Select") today announced that Joseph E. McCorry has been appointed to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of FinishMaster, Inc. ("FinishMaster"), effective March 30, 2020.

Mr. McCorry is a seasoned executive who brings more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry serving global aftermarket customers. He was most recently a board member, General Manager and Vice President, Global Business Unit, leading the OES business and strategic development of ZF AG, a global supplier of systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. He previously served as Vice President, Strategic Planning and Vice President, ZF Asia-Pacific, based in Singapore, where he led units from the Middle East, India and Asia Pacific. Mr. McCorry holds an MBA from the University of Buffalo and is an alumnus of Stanford University after completing his SEP (Senior Executive Program).

"We are glad to welcome Joe to our team. We believe his vast experience and global perspective will be key in enabling FinishMaster to drive further organizational and operational efficiencies while leveraging our national footprint and tapping into new growth segments," said Brent Windom, President and Chief Executive Officer, Uni-Select Inc. "We wish to thank Rob Molenaar who played a pivotal role as Interim President and COO during a year of profound transformation. His guidance has been invaluable to the team in the successful deployment of our Performance Improvement Plan."

Mr. Molenaar will continue to sit on the Board of Directors of Uni-Select.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

With over 6,000 employees in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial coatings and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (UNS).

In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops and more than 4,000 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners and automotive refinish banners. Its national network includes over 1,000 independent customer locations and more than 75 company-owned stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® and FINISHMASTER® store banner programs.

In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of over 175 automotive refinish company-owned stores under the FINISHMASTER® banner, which supports over 30,000 customers annually and is the primary supplier to more than 5,500 collision repair centre customers.

In the U.K. and Ireland, Uni-Select, through its Parts Alliance group of subsidiaries, is a major distributor of automotive parts supporting over 23,000 customer accounts with a network of over 175 company-owned stores. www.uniselect.com

