Uni-Select honors its top Canadian suppliers

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) ("Uni-Select") today announced the winners of its annual awards for the Canadian supply partners, which celebrate the remarkable achievements, innovation and outstanding service of its most performant partners.

"Congratulations to all the winners. We continuously strive to provide exceptional customer service and collaborative partnerships are an essential link to achieve operational excellence," said Brent Windom, President and Chief Executive Officer, Uni-Select Inc. and President and Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Automotive Group. "We value these long-term relationships based on mutual success and we thank our partners for their commitment and support."

This year, Uni-Select's long-time partner SureWerx™ received the Diamond Award, the highest recognition granted to a supplier who provides outstanding quality products and service. SureWerx™ was celebrated for the unparalleled quality of its sales tools, fill rate, lead time, inventory management and service, such as training, tech and manpower support.

This 6th edition of Uni-Select's Canadian Awards also recognized the superior performance, service and support of the winners in the following categories:

Golden Ally – Sales tools for independent jobbers and installers:

Blue Streak Hygrade Motor Products Ltd.

– Sales tools for independent jobbers and installers: Golden Ally – Marketing campaign of the year: Tenneco Inc.

– Marketing campaign of the year: Golden Ally – Training and technical support: Mevotech L.P.

– Training and technical support: Tech-Savvy Award: Dorman Products, Inc.

Achiever – Automotive Parts: BBB Industries, LLC

Achiever – Paint and Body Equipment: PPG Canada Inc.

Achiever – Tools and Equipment: The NOCO Company

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada and in the UK. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol UNS.

In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops through a growing national network of more than 1,100 independent customers and over 70 company-owned stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® AND FINISHMASTER® store banner programs. It also supports over 3,900 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners, as well as through its automotive refinish banners.

In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of over 180 automotive refinish company-owned stores under the FINISHMASTER banner which services a network of over 30,000 customers annually, of which it is the primary supplier to over 6,800 collision repair centre customers.

In the UK and Ireland, Uni-Select, through its Parts Alliance group of subsidiaries, is a leading distributor of automotive parts supporting over 23,000 customer accounts with a network of over 180 company-owned stores.

SOURCE Uni-Select Inc.

For further information: Annie Paré, Director, Communications, Uni-Select Inc., Mobile: 514 243-6263, apare@uniselect.com

Related Links

http://www.uniselect.com/

