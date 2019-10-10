UNE NUIT DANS LA RUE | 2019 Corporate Edition - Executives and professionals spend the night outdoors to support Dans la rue

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On October 10–11, 60 corporate executives and professionals will be sleeping outside overnight to support Dans la rue as part of UNE NUIT DANS LA RUE | 2019 Corporate Edition. Now in its third year, this unique event presented by CN and Sun Life Quebec, in collaboration with Stingray, with Denis Coderre as spokesperson, aims to raise awareness about the problems of youth homelessness.

Event partners and participants have accepted to take on the double challenge of raising funds and spending the night outdoors. Thanks to their efforts, Dans la rue has brought in more than $230,000 this year to continue its work with homeless youth. A number of companies, such as Ivanhoé Cambridge, and individual donors have contributed to the initiative through an online platform or by buying lunch from one of the food trucks on site today, where $3 was donated to Dans la rue for every meal sold.

"I am extremely proud of my role as the spokesperson for UNE NUIT DANS LA RUE and of Stingray's commitment to helping homeless youth," said Denis Coderre, Stingray's Special Advisor, Strategy and International Development, and spokesperson for UNE NUIT DANS LA RUE. "This is something I care deeply about. All young people deserve to be supported and listened to when they are going through a difficult time. I am here to help the team at Dans la rue raise awareness about the cause of youth homelessness and continue Pops' work with young Montrealers who are at risk. Let's all keep reaching out to them, without judgment, to pave the way to greater self-sufficiency and a better future!"

During the event, participants will be taking part in a series of eye-opening activities and challenges designed to help them gain a better understanding of the realities of life on the street. The counsellors at Dans la rue will be on hand to help them find solutions for getting out of homelessness.

"I've taken part in UNE NUIT DANS LA RUE every year with a group of my co-workers and other members of the business community to show our support for the cause and increase awareness about youth homelessness. This is our modest contribution toward improving their situation. Fortunately, the counsellors are here to help. They do an amazing job on the front lines in terms of prevention and reduction," said Robert Dumas, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sun Life Quebec.

"I'll be sleeping outdoors tonight because youth homelessness is an issue that touches my heart. I want to support the community in building a better future for young people in Montreal. It is vital to reach out to youth at risk and provide them with the tools they need to have access to opportunities in life," explained Bernd Beyer, Vice-President and Treasurer, CN.

Cécile Arbaud, Executive Director of Dans la rue, added: "The youth we help are dealing with some very complex situations, including mental health issues for a large number of them and discrimination in the case of the LGBTQ and Indigenous communities. They are still developing and transitioning to adulthood. Dans la rue provides them with an integrated approach, featuring a comprehensive array of services and partnerships. My heartfelt thanks go out to all those who do their part to ensure the success of our efforts."

Dans la rue helps more than 1,000 young people every year. It is the organization that offers the broadest range of services to homeless and at-risk youth aged 12 to 25 in the province. These services include the Van, which has been making its rounds through the streets of downtown Montreal for more than 30 years, providing physical and psychological nourishment to those who need it; the Bunker emergency shelter; the Day Centre, where youth can enjoy a square meal, get a change of clothes, see a nurse or a psychologist, attend high school classes, look for a job and take part in art and music workshops; and Dans la rue's apartment building, which is an important first step in a more stable living situation.

Founded in 1988 by Father Emmett Johns ("Pops," 1928–2018), Dans la rue is committed to helping homeless and at-risk youth. With dedication, empathy and respect, and with the support of the community, Dans la rue cares for their immediate needs and helps them acquire the skills and resources needed to lead more autonomous and rewarding lives.

