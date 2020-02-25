Underwriters Laboratories authorized as standards development organization in Mexico

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ -- Underwriters Laboratories received official notification by the Dirección General de Normas (DGN) of the Ministry of Economy in Mexico that it has been granted authorization to develop standards for Mexico. The authorization establishes UL Standards as the first foreign standards development organization (SDO) to receive this designation, as well as the only SDO able to develop national standards in all three NAFTA countries.

"We believe becoming an SDO for Mexico will allow Underwriters Laboratories to improve safety in Mexico and further our work with partners across North America to help promulgate our safety mission across Latin America," said Phil Piqueira, vice president of global standards for Underwriters Laboratories. "We are honored to become part of the Mexican standardization system, to support Mexican safety and meet our public safety mission."

UL Standards and DGN have been operating under a formal collaboration agreement signed in 2017 that has permitted ongoing collaboration and the ability to develop joint standards projects to meet identified needs in Mexico.

Underwriters Laboratories is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) as well as by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). "UL Standards proactively seeks partnerships with other standards development organizations and standardization bodies throughout the world," said Piqueira. "These accreditations help to open doors in other parts of the world because they demonstrate our willingness to partner and build trust and acceptance through our work."



Underwriters Laboratories is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the UL public safety mission through the discovery and application of scientific knowledge. We conduct rigorous independent research and analyze safety data, convene experts worldwide to address risks, share knowledge through safety education and public outreach initiatives, and develop standards to guide safe commercialization of evolving technologies. We foster communities of safety, from grassroots initiatives for neighborhoods to summits of world leaders. Our organization employs collaborative and scientific approaches with partners and stakeholders to drive innovation and progress toward improving safety, security, and sustainability, ultimately enhancing societal well-being. To learn more, visit UL.org.

