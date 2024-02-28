Understand the Value of Certified Dental Assistants during Dental Assistants Recognition Week 2024

Certified Dental Assistants are highly trained oral health care professionals and vital assets in dental offices, often described as the backbone of the practice. Their extensive education enables them to deliver enhanced care while ensuring a safe patient environment. Dental Assistants facilitate the work of dentists and hygienists, relying on their broad dental education, up-to-date knowledge of oral health trends through continuing education, and unique skills acquired through collaboration and experience. Dental Assistants often serve as the initial point of contact, establishing the foundation of trust in the patient-provider relationship. They play a vital role in building trust, educating patients throughout their appointments, and providing comfort, compassion, and clinical excellence.

With an ongoing national Dental Assistant shortage, celebrating the value of Certified Dental Assistants is more important than ever. Dental assisting is a growing field with strong job security and opportunities for advancement. For Dental Assistants Recognition Week 2024, the ODAA has chosen to celebrate with the theme "The Value of Dental Assistants," highlighting the invaluable work of Certified Dental Assistants.

"The ODAA believes in the value of Certified Dental Assistants and the skills and knowledge they hold," says Executive Director Tara Fitzpatrick, BA, CDA II, CDR. Fitzpatrick, who has been active in dental assisting for over twenty-five years, now advocates for improved working conditions, wages, and respect for Certified Dental Assistants across Ontario. "As the Executive Director of the ODAA, I want to emphasize the paramount importance of recognizing and celebrating our dedicated Certified Dental Assistants not only during Dental Assistants Recognition Week but throughout the year. These oral health professionals are irreplaceable when it comes to the delivery of quality dental care, demonstrating unwavering commitment and expertise. By fostering a culture of appreciation, we not only uplift the spirits of Dental Assistants but also cultivate a thriving and harmonious oral health care environment for the benefit of all."

Organized annually by the American Dental Assistants Association, Dental Assistants Recognition Week™ is commemorated across Canada and the United States. "The ODAA is gearing up for a spirited celebration, complete with exciting contests, exclusive member prizes, and impactful media campaigns," revealed Mary Wardle, the President of the Association. "The focus is clear — we're here to shine a well-deserved spotlight on the invaluable skills and knowledge our members bring to their workplaces and communities. Our mission goes beyond the celebration—it's about acknowledging the indispensable role Certified Dental Assistants, Certified Dental Receptionists, Certified Dental Treatment Coordinators, and Certified Preventive Dental Assistants play in the dynamic field of Dentistry, serving as integral members of the Interprofessional Health Care team."

About the ODAA: The Ontario Dental Assistants Association is a non-profit organization that supports Ontario Dental Assistants as respected healthcare professionals. As the certifying body and membership association for Ontario Dental Assistants, more than 6,500 Certified Dental Assistants, Dental Receptionists, Treatment Coordinators, and other dental professionals belong to the ODAA. The ODAA maintains high standards for its members through an annual certification and membership renewal process.

To connect with the ODAA, contact Laura Thorne, Communications & Advocacy Manager, at [email protected]. Media is also encouraged to contact local dental offices to highlight Certified Dental Assistants in their region.

SOURCE Ontario Dental Assistants Association

For further information: Laura Thorne, [email protected]