Underground Playground in Camden Town: This is Four Seasons Pop Down London

The 21,000-square foot venue was completely transformed into an "underground playground" featuring a rotating carousel bar, suspended merry-go-round horses, swings lit by LED lights, and an all-white bouncy castle, inspiring guests to tap into their inner child.

Spinning the soundtrack for the evening was renowned British duo Disclosure, complemented by local DJ Fat Tony as the opening and closing act.

Seven Michelin-starred Four Seasons chefs were dotted throughout the interactive playground including Anne-Sophie Pic of Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square; Chefs Alan Taudon and Simone Zanoni of Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris; Florent Margaillan of Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel; and Vito Mollica of Four Seasons Hotel Firenze. Erik Anderson, newly announced Executive Chef at the upcoming Four Seasons in Napa Valley, California and Dani Garcia, the creative force behind the forthcoming restaurant concept and menu at Four Seasons Hotel Madrid, were also featured, offering a taste of what's to come in their respective destinations.

Guests also savoured whimsical dishes from Tony Truong of Mei Ume at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square and Nicholas Trosien from Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, each putting a luxury twist on a nostalgic dish. Executive Pastry Chef Yudith Bustos of Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC invited guests to "step right up" and spin a wheel-of-flavours to determine their dessert fate, while Thomas Croizé of Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire encouraged guests to pop playful bubbles to uncover decadent s'mores.

Shaking up imaginative cocktails from behind the carousel bar were Four Seasons master mixologists Philip Bischoff of the upcoming Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, and Sophie Larrouture of Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva, who delighted guests with "grown-up" versions of tried and true childhood flavours.

A "claw machine" from Valentino Longo of Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club had guests manoeuvring a joystick to carefully select a Negroni Sbagliato-filled sphere, which was then served over ice and enjoyed. Meanwhile, Ivan Arena of Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane garnished a marshmallow-infused tequila cocktail with made-to-order cotton candy, spun on the spot.

Read more about the international roster of Four Seasons artisans here.

Still to Come: Pop Down Cinema

A second night of festivities takes place tonight when Hawley Wharf Basement re-opens as Pop Down Cinema, for a special one-night-only screening of the 1980s classic, Big. A limited number of complimentary tickets were made available, inviting guests to connect with their inner-kid while enjoying an elevated movie snack menu curated and served by Four Seasons artisans.

In Case You Missed It

Previous Four Seasons Pop Downs have included a storefront speakeasy in Hong Kong earlier this year; a superyacht takeover in Miami's Biscayne Bay; a former high school turned lush garden rooftop in Philadelphia; and the inaugural event that launched the series in Toronto.

For the latest news on Four Seasons Pop Down events, themes and locations, follow @FourSeasonsPR #FourSeasonsPopDown and visit press.fourseasons.com.

About Four Seasons

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 116 hotels and resorts and 43 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com.

Contact:

Matthew Levison

mlevison@hlgrp.com

646-274-3631

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Related Links

https://www.fourseasons.com

