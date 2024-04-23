Undercover Footage Reveals Grim Reality of Canadian Egg Industry's 'Enriched' Cage Housing

TORONTO, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - New undercover footage from Animal Justice is exposing the troubling realities of the Canadian egg industry's wide adoption of so-called "enriched" cage housing systems for hens.

As egg producers worldwide switch to cage-free egg production and big players like McDonald's and Starbucks demand cage-free eggs from suppliers, Canada's egg industry has instead pivoted towards "enriched cage" or "enriched colony" systems. Animal Justice is calling on Burnbrae Farms, Canada's largest egg producer, to adopt cage-free housing systems instead of condemning hens to lives of caged cruelty.

Small, wire battery cages are considered one of the cruelest practices in modern farming, and in 2017 the Canadian egg industry pledged to move away from them. Now enriched cages prevail, with hens still crammed together without room to spread their wings. Enriched cages may be slightly larger and have perches and plastic flaps for hens to lay eggs behind, but they still deprive birds of the ability to engage in vital natural behaviours.

"The undercover footage from multiple egg farms in British Columbia and Quebec clearly shows that cruelty persists for hens who spend their lives trapped in enriched cages, including injuries, illness, and premature death," said lawyer Camile Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice. "Hens still spend their lives in filthy conditions in windowless barns, where the ammonia-laden air burns their skin and eyes."

"Burnbrae Farms is dragging its feet in going cage-free, deceiving consumers in the process," Labchuk said. "As Canada's largest egg producer, Burnbrae should be taking a leadership role in transitioning the egg industry to cage-free housing systems."

Burnbrae uses marketing terms like "Nestlaid" on its packaging for eggs from hens kept in enriched cages, coupled with images of open fields.

A recent survey commissioned by Animal Justice found that 57% of Canadian consumers thought Burnbrae's Nestlaid label meant the hens were housed in better, cageless conditions. A majority of consumers also reported spending more on these egg varieties because they incorrectly believed the hens experienced better welfare conditions.

Another recent poll found 75% of Canadians find enriched cages unacceptable and 80% are against all cages. Yet instead of abandoning cages entirely like the EU and US, Burnbrae and other producers are choosing enriched cages. Meanwhile the implementation of cage-free systems remains stagnant.

