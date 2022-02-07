UNDER THE RADAR - 30 NOTABLE CANADIAN JEWISH MUSICIANS / BOOK NOW AVAILABLE

Written by David Eisenstadt, each chapter looks at the various artists from a history, not critical music perspective.

"My selection criteria sourced performers who for whatever reasons had, in my view, become less visible in today's ever-changing music world. For many still alive, the Covid pandemic hasn't helped them much, with live performances stalled in second gear. Mind you, many in the book are diligently working on new material in studios across Canada and the US and elsewhere."

Eisenstadt's selection criteria identified musicians who are Canadian (not necessarily Canadian born), Jewish, with his objective to cover all genres, all genders, alive or dead.

"I chose 30 – an end point for journalism stories....but this compilation which started in the early days of the pandemic, took on a new life and really became hobby for me....30 meant the beginning. Reader reactions have generated messages and most say – 'I didn't know that'. Among other things, that type of response for me has made this work really worthwhile."

For example, "Marc Jordan of Marina del Rey fame drew this response...'I knew he was Jewish, I didn't know he is a Canadian.' Of folksinger Oscar Brand, "I didn't realize he was every Saturday night radio host in New York for 70 years, and never charged his station a fee – he did it all for free.' And 'Didn't know Montreal-born Corey Hart now lives in the Bahamas,' and cellist Ofra Harnoy lives in St. John's, Newfoundland.

"I am currently working on a second book....which will feature many more artists, based on reader nominations. My sources are never-ending."

Published by Baronel Books in Toronto, UNDER THE RADAR – 30 Notable Canadian Musicians, is available on all Amazon sites in paperback and E-book versions.

