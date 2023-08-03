UNDER THE OFFICIAL ENDORSEMENT OF THE UKRAINIAN GOVERNMENT - THE NATIONAL BALLET OF UKRAINE TOURS CANADA

MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Producer Paul Dupont-Hébert is honored to welcome the National Ballet of Ukraine from the Taras Shevchenko National Opera House on a Canadian tour starting in January 2024 in Québec City, Montréal, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver. Tickets will go on sale in mid-September.

THE NATIONAL BALLET OF UKRAINE TOURS CANADA (CNW Group/Tandem)

The National Ballet of Ukraine, comprised of 150 dancers, is considered one of the world's top-ranked ballet companies. Before the outbreak of war in February 2022, the company staged 16 productions a month at the Taras Shevchenko National Opera House in Kyiv, Ukraine. Today, the number of productions depends on the circumstances of the war. This company has danced all over the world and is responsible for keeping the national and classical repertoire standards for the Taras Shevchenko National Opera House.

These world-class dancers will arrive directly to Canada from Ukraine performing excerpts of some of the world's greatest ballets such as "Le Corsaire", "Giselle", "Don Quixote", while also highlighting Ukrainian culture through traditional dance. The title of the show is "Nadyia Ukraine" bringing the hope of Ukraine to your city. Nadiya means hope in Ukrainian.

"This tour to Canada means so much as we represent our country to show the spirit of Ukraine through the power of art and beauty over tyranny and destruction", says Prima Ballerina Olga Golytsia.

"We are grateful to all Canadians who have supported our country as we fight for the free-world and our own sovereignty. Many of us have lost friends and loved ones because of this unprovoked and unjustified invasion. The struggle of this war is hard…but we are resilient, and we will win. Thank you for standing with us.", says Premier Soloist Mykyta Sukhorukov.

This exceptional tour is part of a fundraising campaign benefiting the First Lady's Olena Zelenska Foundation as well as additional beneficiaries providing critical human services on the ground in Ukraine. The main aim of the Olena Zelenska Foundation is to restore Ukraine's human capital so that every citizen feels physically and mentally healthy, protected, and able to exercise his or her right to education, work and build a future in Ukraine. The Foundation has three main areas of intervention: medicine, education, and humanitarian aid.

"I want to use my resources and international connections to attract foreign investments to restore and improve people's lives in Ukraine. For I believe that the restoration of the whole country begins with an individual. We have all changed and hardened in recent times. We have realized that the efforts and help from each of us matter. Just like every individual matters. Since it is an individual that is the main value in Ukraine. So, my Foundation is about people and for people."

- First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska

balletnationalukraine.com

SOURCE Tandem

For further information: Press: Sophie Marsolais | SMAC Communications | [email protected] | 514 258-0455