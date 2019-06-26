Under the GUI Academy to launch children's coding Academy in Calgary's TELUS Spark Centre

CALGARY, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Under the GUI Academy Inc. is opening a new Calgary location this fall. Registration is now open. Under the GUI is a children's coding academy where kids learn Python and other languages through the fun process of creating their own video games or apps. The curriculum includes 8 levels. Each level is 14 weekly 90 minute classes in the TELUS Spark lab studios and labs.

"We are super excited to be joining the Calgary tech community to expand our mission to teach Canadian children what code is, why it's important and how to use it to get 'Under the GUI' (Graphical User Interface) of their favourite games and apps," said Jamie Chang, President of Under the GUI Academy Inc.

Under the GUI recently presented coding booths at the Beakerhead and Calgary FIRST Robotics Rocky Regional competitions and was excited to see the engagement Calgarian kids had in learning how to code their own video games. "We decided that Calgary was a fantastic place to create a new learning center," said Jeff Chop, CFO of Under the GUI. "We have 7 locations in the Vancouver Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island in BC, so it was a natural place to expand, especially with such strong support from Calgary for our previous events there."

Under the GUI Calgary's first semester starts in early September and runs through December. Classes are 90 minutes in duration with 4 classes running on Saturdays and 3 on Sundays. TELUS Spark parking and a day's admission to the centre for each student is included in the fall semester tuition fee of $700. This makes it easy for parents to drop off/pickup kids and gives kids an opportunity for them to explore the centre after their class.

For more information about the program and to register please visit https://underthegui.com/telus-spark/.

SOURCE Under the GUI Academy Inc.

For further information: For more information about the company or this release please contact jeffchop@underthegui.com

Related Links

https://underthegui.com/

