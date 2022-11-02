Under One Sky awards design contract for the Awitgati Longhouse & Cultural Centre

FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Under One Sky is excited to announce that Fathom Studio (Fathom) in a joint venture with Moriyama & Teshima Architects (MTA), have been selected to design the Indigenous Longhouse & Cultural Centre in Fredericton, New Brunswick. The centre will celebrate Indigenous peoples and culture while providing over 30 community oriented programs and services in health, education, arts, culture, and events.

Fathom & MTA are Canadian-based firms that have been internationally recognized for their cultural projects, inclusive engagement processes, and award-winning designs. They have assembled a team of expert advisors including Two Row Architects (TRA) and Wabanaki Tree Spirit to help integrate Indigenous knowledge and culture into the design of the building and site. This collective of design firms have created many transformative cultural buildings across Canada and internationally, include the Delmore 'Buddy Daye' Learning Institute (Fathom), the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre (Fathom), Mukwa Waakaa'igan Indigenous Centre of Cultural Excellence (MTA), Place des Arts Sudbury (MTA), Canada Pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai (MTA), Kayanase Longhouse (TRA), and the Anishinaabek Discovery Centre (TRA).

Under One Sky is pleased to work alongside firms who share their core values of listening, collaboration, and innovation. Fathom and MTA presented the winning proposal in a competitive process that included over a dozen of Canada's leading firms. Fathom and MTA have laid out a plan that integrates Elders, knowledge keepers, and cultural advisors at every step of the design process, in keeping with the vision of Under One Sky and the community.

"What was so incredibly moving was knowing we were being heard when so often we are not."

— Patsy McKinney, Executive Director, Under One Sky Friendship Centre

"We believe that good design is centered around people and community. To be entrusted with such a critically needed project is an incredible honour."

-Chris Crawford, Partner and Director of Architecture & Interiors, Fathom Studio

Awitgati Longhouse and Cultural Centre

The Awitgati Longhouse and Cultural Centre, funded by Infrastructure Canada's GICB program is budgeted at $18.6M and will measure 21,000 sq ft. Awitgati will be the first community building in the Maritimes that meets net zero carbon building design standards, as well as the highest accessibility standards in the country. Construction will begin in summer 2023 and the building will be operational in Spring 2025.

For UOS renderings please contact Nicole Babineau .

