Uncovering Canada's Best Ethical Hacker

CYBERSECURITY CO LAUNCHES GRUELLING 72-HOUR CHALLENGE FOR TOP ETHICAL HACKER JOB

TORONTO, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Packetlabs, a collective of ethical hackers specializing in real-world simulated cyber-attacks to protect governments, businesses and organizations, has launched an aggressive national search to uncover the country's top hacker for a prime position with the Packletlabs's team.

"With dangerous state-sponsored cyber-attacks happening in Australia and around the world we need to know we have the best ethical hackers on our team," said Richard Rogerson, Managing Partner of Packetlabs.

"This is a high stakes, active, real-world and hands-on job so we can't just hire based on a resume or a series of interview questions. We need to see them do their thing in real-time and prove they are the best of the best by conquering our rigorous 72-hour hacking challenge."

Packetlabs admits they expect a lot from their full-time staff, but they are willing to pay a premium for the right hacker. The job will pay between $70-$100k + benefits, and security training.

Packetlabs's Gruelling 72-hour hacking challenge:

After submitting a standard job application via LinkedIn, a video screening, CV/resume review, and a technical assessment, the top 20 applicants (on paper) will move on to the brand new Offensive Security Proving Grounds for the active hacking test which will challenge their abilities and skills to hack into a live system within 72 hours. The top 5 candidates who make it through will have a final interview. Packetlabs plan to hire Canada's Next Top Hacker from that group.

Challenge participants will be required to write a report outlining the vulnerabilities they've discovered and outline how their client can address the issues found and improve cybersecurity.

Applicants will be awarded points based on the amount of systems compromised, and the level of sophistication demonstrated through their attacks.

As a fully Canadian owned and operated company, Packetlabs would like to hire a Canadian for the position.

"72 hours may not seem like a lot of time, but the Packetlabs team often breaks into organizations that believe they are fully secure - often within hours," added Rogerson.

Packetlabs is accepting applications for the position until August 15th, 2020.



About Packetlabs

Packetlabs are a collective of ethical hackers specializing in real-world simulated cyber-attacks to protect organizations. They offer a variety of services including infrastructure penetration testing, web and mobile application testing, social engineering, red team exercises, source-code reviews and exploit development all to help clients protect their data and customers.

Their clients occupy multiple industries, including government, technology, media, retail, healthcare, financial, consulting, law enforcement, and more. Packetlabs mandates each of their consultants with the most advanced penetration testing training available in the industry.

SOURCE Packetlabs

For further information: Patrick McCaully, Pointman News Creation, [email protected]