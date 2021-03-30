Unblu Announces Record-Breaking Year of Revenue and Team Growth

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Unblu , the leading conversational platform for financial services, today announced record-breaking fiscal 2020 financial results. During a year of high uncertainty and challenges in the industry, many financial organizations accelerated their digitally-enabled customer service and advice. As many major banks and insurance companies turned to Unblu's platform to connect and engage with customers, Unblu saw a sustained positive impact on the company's financial KPIs. Unblu doubled the order entry in 2020 and tripled Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) year over year.

As the company expanded to serve the needs of its growing global customer base, headcount grew by 50% across all geographies and functional areas of the business. Luc Haldimann, CEO of Unblu Inc., commented: "2020 certainly was a challenging year for all of us. Unblu was able to react effectively to the crisis and everyone in the company helped to make last year the best year in the company's history. We were able to grow the team, maintain the right spirit, and embrace both change and opportunity. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a team under the difficult circumstances that affected our daily lives."

In 2021, Unblu will continue to build on its leadership position within Financial Services. The company will invest heavily in the product offering as well as in its global cloud and service delivery capacity. Luc Haldimann explains: "We have great customers and the product is growing with them. We strategically work with our clients through our Customer Advisory Board, which allows us to intimately understand the challenges in the industry."

Unblu 7, the latest major version of the platform, is planned for public release in June 2021.

Lisa Joseph named as President of the Americas

Unblu has also announced that it has appointed Lisa Joseph as President of the Americas to bolster the growth of the company in North America.

Joseph joins Unblu from The Copley Consulting Group, where she served as VP of Sales and Marketing. Previously, she held roles as VP Corporate Strategy at The Copley Consulting Group, VP NA Channels at Infor, and has held several leadership roles with a focus on sales, marketing, and channel management.

Javier Puga - +41 78 404 33 06