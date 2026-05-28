OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) have launched a multi-year research collaboration aimed at generating evidence and insights on housing supply and affordability. This partnership brings together complementary strengths to help deliver high-impact and globally informed housing research solutions tailored to Canada.

Canada's housing challenges are complex, and no single solution will address them. By combining UN-Habitat's global experience in examining housing issues and providing technical assistance on national housing policies to UN Member States with CMHC's expertise on Canada's housing system, the partnership will produce credible and practical research to better understand affordable housing supply issues in Canada.

The research is organized around five core themes: municipal finance, market models to expand affordable housing, Indigenous-led supply models, investor roles and safeguards from unintended consequences of housing speculation, and integrating climate resilience in housing.

Insights from this partnership will enable both partners to exchange expertise and draw on global and national experience to inform evidence and analyses related to housing in Canada. At the same time, the project's outputs will contribute to global dialogue on adequate housing, advancing knowledge and policy exchange through UN-Habitat's work and informing international agendas, including the Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda.

"At a time when housing systems are under increasing pressure globally, the need for actionable, research has never been greater," said Anacláudia Rossbach, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat. "This collaboration with CMHC demonstrates how global knowledge and national expertise can come together to inform transformative housing insights that advance the right to adequate housing. UN-Habitat is proud to support the generation of globally informed research that can strengthen Canada's housing system and contribute to shaping international housing agendas."

"CMHC is committed to working with partners in Canada and around the world to learn from international experience and help inform decisions across the housing system," said Coleen Volk, CEO and President of CMHC. "This project will establish a lasting knowledge legacy that provides the evidence needed for continuous innovation and sustainable urban development. By learning from international housing experiences, both the successes and the failures, we can build a more resilient housing system for all Canadians."

About UN-Habitat

UN-Habitat is the United Nations entity responsible for sustainable urbanization. It has programs in over 90 countries supporting policymakers and communities to create socially and environmentally sustainable cities and towns. UN-Habitat promotes transformative change in cities through knowledge, policy advice, technical assistance and collaborative action. To learn more, visit unhabitat.org or follow on X @UNHABITAT.

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About CMHC

For 80 years, CMHC has been the foundation of Canada's housing system, promoting stability and sustainability. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information, please contact: UN-Habitat Canada Office : [email protected]; CMHC Media Relations: [email protected]