UN Global Compact Launches Central Asia Network to Drive SDG Progress

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- The UN Global Compact announced the official launch of its new Country Network for Central Asia yesterday in Kazakhstan, a multi-country office that will serve Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. This landmark initiative will connect more than 140 participant companies in the region with the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, equipping them with the tools, resources and framework needed to advance sustainable business practices and align with the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Central Asia sits at a strategic crossroads between Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and is entering a period of rapid economic and political transformation," said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. "By launching a Country Network here, we are anchoring responsible investment and sustainability into this dynamic corridor, and harnessing the region's untapped private-sector potential to drive green growth, improve transparency and foster social cohesion."

Until now, efforts in sustainability, corporate governance and SDG implementation have largely operated in silos across the five countries. The Central Asia Network will establish a cross-border platform that advances the modernization agenda of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazahstan, by accelerating the green-economy transition, enhancing business transparency, and promoting accountable foreign investment — ensuring private-sector initiatives deliver tangible impact. With over 60 percent of the population under the age of 30, the Network will also serve as a vital bridge between global standards and the aspirations of local entrepreneurs, women-led enterprises and next-generation leaders.

"At this pivotal moment, businesses in Central Asia must seize the first-mover advantage to set their own sustainability agenda," said Dinara Seijaparova, Executive Director of the UN Global Compact Central Asia Network. "The UN Global Compact will convene government, business and civil society across Central Asia to build trust, foster cross-border partnerships and unlock billions in investment for the SDGs — ensuring that economic growth goes hand-in-hand with social inclusion and environmental resilience."

The launch of the Central Asia Country Network reflects the UN Global Compact's commitment to regional empowerment and localized implementation of global agendas, in line with ongoing UN reform priorities. It follows the establishment of two new Country Networks in 2024 and brings the total number of Country Networks worldwide to 64.

The ambition of the UN Global Compact is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the SDGs through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 20,000 participating companies, 5 Regional Hubs, 64 Country Networks covering 85 countries and 9 Country Managers establishing Networks in 16 other countries, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world. For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

