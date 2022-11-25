UN expert on SOGI renewed as FIFA rejects One Love Campaign: OPSEU/SEFPO

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of OPSEU/SEFPO are celebrating a significant step in the fight against violence and discrimination against TBLGIAPQQ2S (Trans, bisexual, lesbian, gay, intersex, asexual, pansexual, queer, questioning, two-spirited) populations as the mandate of the UN Independent Expert on violence and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity (IE SOGI) was renewed without any challenge.

Created in 2016, the IE SOGI mandate raises international awareness about the impacts of violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, which are experienced disproportionately within the queer community by racialized and two-spirited people who continue to struggle for equal and fair representation.

"This is an important step in the global struggle for human rights and efforts to ensure all LGBTQ and gender-diverse people are free and equal in dignity and rights," said Rob Boulet, a member of OPSEU/SEFPO's Rainbow Alliance arce-en-ciel (RAA). "At a moment when players at the World Cup soccer tournament can be punished just for wearing a rainbow armband, it's vital we celebrate efforts to protect TBLGIAPQQ2S populations around the world."

A strong resolution was passed by the Human Rights Council this summer that renewed the mandate of the Independent Expert, and for the first time explicitly condemned legislation that criminalizes consensual same sex and diverse gender identities. The resolution also called on all nations to amend discriminatory legislation and combat violence on grounds of SOGI.

"Five people were shot and killed in a queer nightclub in the US last weekend. There is still so much work to be done to make life safe for TBLGIAPQQ2S people everywhere," said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick. "The renewal of the IE SOGI mandate, without any challenge, is part of the struggle for justice and human rights – and so is our ongoing work as members of our communities, our union and the broader labour movement."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For further information: Justin Stayshyn, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications, 416-557-2853