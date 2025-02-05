UMYUM FOOD INC SUCCESSFULLY CLOSES $6MILLION RAISE TO ESTABLISH THEIR CLEAN-LABEL PLANTBASED FOOD PLATFORM

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - UMYUM Food Inc, the creators of beautifully delicious food experiences that just happen to be plantbased, today announced the successful close of their capital raise.

The $6M investment will support the brand's pursuit as a leading innovator in the food space. It will also boost the company's expansion across multiple food categories through their proprietary clean-label plantbased food platform.

UMYUM has established itself in the retail market across Canada. In December 2024, select products were introduced into regions of the US market. A proven portfolio of artisanal rinded cheeses, soft cheeses, and gourmet butter sku's has set the foundation for growing innovation and valuable brand opportunities that will roll out in 2025.

The UMYUM Food team is renowned for their dedication to craft and food simplicity. They have mastered the creation of beautifully delicious and whole-food nutritious products of the highest tier while prioritising sustainability and ethical sourcing. Their innovative food platform has awarded them acclaim for their ability to deliver flavour-forward and texture-accurate experiences that can be applied to produce exciting products across categories within the food industry.

"The introduction of new plantbased products is usually established within a single food category and then remains in that particular category. We're taking an unconventional path," says Katherine Corden, Co-Founder & CEO of UMYUM Food Inc. "Our approach lets us tackle multiple food categories with clean, whole-food ingredients that deliver on taste, texture, and functionality. This investment helps us bring exceptional plantbased food choices and enjoyment to more people, whether that is in the sectors we are already in or emergent categories that we are yet to explore."

"This successful capital raise is as much a win for UMYUM as it is for the food sector in general. It brings more uncomplicated food options to people and innovative food solutions to develop the industry," added Baz Corden, Co-Founder of UMYUM Food Inc. "Whether your choices are plantbased or conventional, we are encouraged that there are more people inspired by the positive, enjoyable experience of celebrating good food."

UMYUM looks forward to:

Accelerated market entry across North America

Expansion of R&D capabilities

Further increasing production scale to meet growing retail and food service demand

About UMYUM Food Inc

UMYUM are creators of beautifully delicious food experiences that just happen to be plantbased. It is a compelling brand of high-calibre innovation. The company was founded in Vancouver, BC, Canada in 2019. Years of research and development by the husband and wife founders resulted in a proprietary food platform with significant impact in the world of alternative dairy choices. UMYUM runs their own production facility, which ensures each product emerging from R&D can be closely crafted to their uncompromising standard of excellence. This approach has allowed the company to master their food platform and its application across food categories with proven success.

