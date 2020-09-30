UMG.TV now available on VIZIO

UMG.TV, Engine Media's 24x7 esports, gaming and news channel now streaming, free on VIZIO Smart TVs

America's #2 Smart TV brand places UMG.TV on VIZIO SmartCastⓇ (1)

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- UMG.TV, Engine Media's (TSX-V: GAME; OTCQB: MLLLF) 24x7 esports, gaming and news channel is now streaming on VIZIO, the second-largest TV manufacturer in the U.S.

As a result, UMG.TV is now available to SmartCast™ users and can be found on the SmartCast Home Screen.

"This is an incredible opportunity for UMG.TV to amplify its brand presence throughout the US," said Engine Media global head of esports, Darcy Lorincz.

"VIZIO is one of America's most trusted brands as well as being a market leader in Smart TVs so we couldn't imagine a better first OEM partner to work with to expand our reach.

"We know that consumers prefer integrated solutions in their smart home wherever possible. So having UMG.TV integrated into the consumer's home viewing experience provides easier access to hours and hours of original content that is produced weekly. These shows provide insight and commentary on the most popular gaming and esports events in America.

"While we have a dedicated following online, we are excited to see our viewership grow with the opportunity to reach millions of new VIZIO SmartCast audiences."

The upcoming UMG.TV season will feature shows dedicated to classics like Madden 21 and NBA 2K, the newest esports sensation Fall Guys, the Magic family of games plus the round-up style UMG Rewind show, known as the SportsCenter of esports.

"We are pleased to welcome UMG TV to SmartCast as we continue to expand our gaming and esports entertainment options. Now audiences can access live and on-demand esports events right from the VIZIO home screen," said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development for VIZIO.

Engine Media's UMG features two divisions: UMG Gaming and UMG.TV. UMG Gaming is a leading esports tournament platform running competitions across major titles including Gears of War, Fortnite, Valorant, Call of Duty, Rocket League, NBA2K, Madden 21 and more.

UMG.TV streams live and on-demand esports events featuring some of the world's leading gamers; supporting your favorite college teams in head-to-head competition and delivering fans the latest content in the world of esports via headline shows including UMG Rewind.

Engine Media is a multi-platform media group leading the charge in esports, news streaming and gaming. The recent completion of the merger between Torque Esports, Frankly Media and WinView Games (originally announced in March of this year) brings together a unique combination of esports content, streaming technology, gaming platforms, data analytics and intellectual property.

Engine Media is focused on new, live, and immersive esports and interactive gaming experiences through partnerships with traditional and emerging media companies.

(1) America's 2nd Largest TV Brand" - The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, LCD TV, Based on units, Jan. 1, 2017 – Jan. 18, 2020 combined

About Engine Media Holdings, Inc.

Engine Media is focused on accelerating new, live, immersive esports and interactive gaming experiences for consumers through its partnerships with traditional and emerging media companies. The company was formed through the combination of Torque Esports Corp., Frankly Inc., and WinView, Inc. and trades publicly under the ticker symbol (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF). Engine Media will generate revenue through a combination of: direct-to-consumer and subscription fees; streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings; programmatic advertising and sponsorships; as well as intellectual property licensing fees. To date, the combined companies have clients comprised of more than 1,200 television, print and radio brands including CNN, ESPN, Discovery / Eurosport, Fox, Vice, Newsweek and Cumulus; dozens of gaming and technology companies including EA, Activision, Blizzard, Take2Interactive, Microsoft, Google, Twitch and Ubisoft; and have connectivity into hundreds of millions of homes around the world through their content, distribution and technology.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Engine to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, any regulatory or other approvals required in connection therewith and Engine's expectations for growth in its operations and business. In respect of the forward-looking information contained herein, Engine has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that management believed to be reasonable at the time, including assumptions as to obtaining required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements stated herein to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Engine does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Engine Media Holdings, Inc.

For further information: For Further Information: Paul Ryan, [email protected], 678-644-0404, or Darren Cox, Co-CEO, [email protected], https://www.engine.media

Related Links

https://www.engine.media

