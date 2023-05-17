Umbrella Sky Project raises sun safety awareness in Toronto
17 May, 2023, 07:15 ET
TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The David Cornfield Melanoma Fund is thrilled to launch the Umbrella Sky Project, a shade art installation promoting the importance of sun safety. Displayed at STACKT Market in Toronto, the Umbrella Sky Project provides beautiful shade for STACKT Market's visitors and sun safety information for everyone.
Since 2012, the Umbrella Sky Project has beautified cities around the world. The David Cornfield Melanoma Fund is proud to partner with Portugal's Impactplan Art Productions to bring this world-renowned installation to Toronto to raise awareness of skin cancer prevention.
Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canada. The best way to prevent skin cancer is to protect your skin in the sun. The David Cornfield Melanoma Fund encourages everyone to:
- Seek shade
- Cover up with a hat and long clothing
- Wear sunglasses
- Wear sunscreen
- Reduce your time in the sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. or whenever the UV Index is 3 or more
"We are thrilled to launch the Umbrella Sky Project at STACKT Market. This exciting installation provides stunning shade and important skin cancer prevention information. We hope the Umbrella Sky Project empowers everyone to protect their skin in the sun," said Danielle Paterson, Executive Director, David Cornfield Melanoma Fund.
The Umbrella Sky Project is at STACKT Market, 28 Bathurst St. Toronto, until October 31, 2023.
The David Cornfield Melanoma Fund (DCMF) is a Canadian charity on a mission to save lives from melanoma skin cancer. Established in 2007 in memory of David Cornfield, DCMF raises melanoma awareness, promotes prevention and supports research. As a Canadian leader and global voice in melanoma prevention, DCMF strives to fulfil David's wish that no other family lose a loved one to melanoma.
For further information: [email protected], 647-393-3263 or visit dcmf.ca.
