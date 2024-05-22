Umbrella Central and Sentient HR Launch Landmark 25th Annual Salary Survey for Ontario's Child Care Industry

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Umbrella Central Day Care Services (Umbrella) and Sentient HR Services Inc. (Sentient) proudly announce the commencement of the 25th Annual Salary Survey for Ontario's childcare sector. This milestone survey reflects a longstanding commitment to transparency and equity in compensation practices within the childcare community.

The annual survey has become a pivotal tool, enabling over 1,000 childcare centres across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), Durham, Peel, York, and Eastern Ontario to benchmark their compensation packages against industry standards. This effort helps ensure fair and equitable pay and provides critical insights into staff remuneration, including benefits such as health and dental plan coverage.

Donna Ferguson, Administrator at Umbrella, emphasized the survey's value: "It has evolved into an indispensable resource, equipping our community with robust data on salaries, vacation credits, sick days, and comprehensive benefits."

To enhance participation and streamline data collection, Umbrella and Sentient have introduced a user-friendly, secure website dedicated to the survey, simplifying the submission of salary information by childcare centres.

Gregory Dixon, Sentient's Director of Business Development, highlighted the partnership's role in championing equitable pay: "Our joint efforts illuminate the salary landscape within Ontario's child care industry, advocating for fairness and transparency."

Participants will gain exclusive access to a detailed report encapsulating the findings, including charts and graphs that delineate salary variations by region, qualifications, and experience. This incentive aims to encourage widespread participation and contribute to a richer, more comprehensive dataset.

The survey portal will open on May 6th, 2024, and will accept submissions until June 30th, 2024. Childcare centers interested in participating can find more information and access the survey at www.childcaresurvey.ca.

About Umbrella Central Day Care Services

Founded in 1978, Umbrella is a non-profit, charitable corporation dedicated to supporting quality childcare programs. By providing extensive support services, Umbrella aims to enhance the quality, stability, and cost-effectiveness of childcare services in Ontario. For further details, please visit https://umbrelladaycare.com.

About Sentient HR Services Inc.

Sentient specializes in providing qualified staffing solutions to childcare centers and private schools across Ontario. The company prides itself on its rigorous candidate selection process and its contributions to the childcare community through innovative HR services and online learning initiatives. More information is available at www.sentienthr.com.

