Ultrafast Grocery Delivery App, Tiggy, Launches in Toronto to Delight Consumers with Speed, Service & Nearly 2,000 Items Delivered in 15 minutes

Startup Plans to Rapidly Expand Service Across the GTA Throughout 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Tiggy , an ultrafast delivery app that provides free 15-minute delivery of fresh produce, groceries, and healthcare items, including Health Canada-approved rapid COVID antigen tests, officially launches in Toronto today.

"Tiggy is excited to deliver speed, service and an exciting product assortment to Torontonians," said Eugene Bisovka, co-founder, Tiggy. "Starting today, our customers can shop for fresh produce and amazing food, household and personal care brands as well as rapid antigen tests, delivered in just 15 minutes."

Today, Tiggy opens its first Toronto 'dark store' or micro fulfillment centre, at Queen & Richmond Streets with another opening at St Clair Ave. W. & Dufferin St. on Feb. 7. Tiggy will deliver to customers living within a 2 mile radius of each location. For Tiggy delivery zones click here. Throughout 2022, Tiggy will continue to open micro fulfillment centres across the GTA.

Tiggy's expansion into Ontario follows its launch last fall in Vancouver, where it has four micro fulfillment centres with another opening in Burnaby in March.

The vast majority of Tiggy orders are delivered within 15 minutes with some exceptions that may take up to 30 minutes depending on traffic, and inclement weather. Tiggy is open 7 days a week, from 8AM to 12 AM with all orders delivered by Tiggy's dedicated team of full-time bicycle couriers.

Nearly 2,000 SKUs available, including rapid antigen tests

Tiggy's growing assortment of products includes high quality Canadian brands such as Crafty Ramen DIY meal kits, Blackstar coffee, Earth's Own non-dairy milk, Clever mocktails, Happy Planet smoothies & juices, Heritage Cattle Co. locally raised, 100% grass fed beef, Hitch Hiker lemonades, Love Child Organics baby food, MadeGood organic nut free snacks, Keto Scream ice cream, Silver Hills organic whole grain bread, Tality Kombucha organic craft kombucha, and more.

Tiggy also offers Rapid Response COVID-19 Antigen Tests, available in a 5-pack. Tests are competitively priced with price subject to change. Limit, 1 box per customer, while supplies last.

Categories include Breakfast, Bakery, Fruit & Berries, Healthy Alternatives including gluten free, dairy free, keto and organic options, Dairy, Seafood, Meat, Sweets, Snacks, Personal & Baby Care and Pets.

No hidden fees

With Tiggy there are no surprises. Unlike some other grocery delivery apps, Tiggy does not charge a fee for delivery, markup costs of grocery items, or require a subscription. Costs of items are on par with grocery store prices. At just $10, Tiggy's minimum order requirement can be met by purchasing one or two items. Tiggy also has an extensive supplier network to help ensure customers' preferred items are in stock.

Less Waste

With Tiggy, customers can order exactly what they need, when they need it instead of buying a long list of food items at the grocery store each week. As seen with its Vancouver customers, Tiggy's 'in time' model is helping reduce bulk buying to help reduce food waste.

Easy to Use App, Proprietary Technology

In just a couple of minutes, consumers can order groceries through the Tiggy app that's easy to navigate. Tiggy's proprietary technology was created by developers with extensive experience in Europe's already-established ultrafast delivery space. The result is an app, and a sophisticated back-end inventory and procurement system that's faster than web-based platforms most Canadian grocery delivery companies are currently using.

While ultrafast grocery delivery is now a consumer expectation in China, the U.K. and Russia, the space is quickly gaining traction in the US, while still in its infancy in Canada.

In November 2021, Tiggy secured $6.35M in funding from HEARTLAND, with participation from iNovia, Redbox Ventures, Global Founders Capital, FJ Labs and Banana Capital.

