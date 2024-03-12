Uisce Éireann Selects Copperleaf for Asset Investment Planning

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company") announces the selection of its decision analytics solution by Uisce Éireann, formerly known as Irish Water, the water utility responsible for providing and developing clean public water and wastewater services throughout Ireland.

Uisce Éireann is a regulated asset-intensive organization which must continually make investment decisions on its water and wastewater asset base against competing objectives. Serving approximately 80% of Ireland's population, the utility plays a critical role in keeping the country running and must balance priorities like safety, reliability, future-proofing, and other strategic goals. With stakeholder requirements growing, Uisce Éireann realised it needed an advanced system that could optimize asset investment planning, enhance decision making, and support regulatory submissions.

Copperleaf will enable Uisce Éireann to develop its asset investment planning capability in a single, holistic platform. The solution provides full visibility and resilience across the decision-making space, allowing the organization to efficiently manage workflows, increase transparency across the business, and embed consistency in the investment planning process. Uisce Éireann will be able to optimize its investment portfolio planning in line with strategic goals and regulatory requirements, ensuring it can make the highest-value investments and execute projects at the right time.

"We are delighted to welcome Uisce Éireann to our growing community of water clients in the UK and Ireland," said Conor Toal, Regional Sales Manager at Copperleaf. "Our solution will elevate Uisce Éireann's approach to asset investment planning, giving the organization a robust and transparent process to capture and evaluate investments in one centralized platform."

Stefan Sadnicki, Managing Director of Copperleaf in EMEA, added: "Like many water companies in the UK and Ireland, Uisce Éireann faces a lot of scrutiny from external stakeholders. Optimizing its asset investment planning process is key to producing successful regulatory submissions, business and financial plans, and making sure these plans deliver the greatest possible value."

About Uisce Éireann

Uisce Éireann, formerly known as Irish Water, is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. The organization is focused on delivering safe and sustainable water, supporting social and economic growth, and enhancing the environment.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX: CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our industry-leading products and our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is actively involved in shaping and implementing global industry standards and sustainability principles through our participation in the United Nations Global Compact, the Institute of Asset Management, and other organizations. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

