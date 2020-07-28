UiPath x Greenlight Consulting Webinar: Modernizing Customer Experience with RPA

TORONTO, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Companies all around the world are re-examining the way they do business in order to adapt to a new market reality. Organizations need to embrace digital transformation by accelerating growth and operational efficiency, delivering exceptional customer experience, and improving employee happiness.

Join Greenlight Consulting, UiPath, and Pfaff Auto in an engaging discussion around what it means to 'put the customer first' and how a digital model can help do just that. Our Webinar panelists will cover topics such as:

Why RPA alone is not enough to drive change Pfaff's digital transformation, for the love of the road and best-in-class CX

Picking the right partner is like picking the right car

Register now for our live Webinar on Wednesday, August 12th at 2pm EDT to learn more about how RPA solutions can modernize customer experience:

https://www.uipath.com/solutions/webinars/amer/east/cxwithrpa

The webinar will be broadcast live from the Pfaff Leasing Showroom in Vaughan, Ontario, where the panellists will meet in a socially distanced setting. Our esteemed speakers include Sean Hinton (Regional VP at Uipath), Shameiz Hemani (President at Greenlight Consulting), and Drago Farsang (VP Information Technology at Pfaff).

About Greenlight Consulting

Greenlight Consulting is a Robotic Process Automation and IT Services company based in Toronto, with a national footprint. Being a boutique IT Consulting and Staffing firm for over 13 years and working with some of North America's largest organizations, we have a proven track record for helping clients solve their Human and Digital resourcing needs. Greenlight was the first Canadian company to be certified as a UiPath Services Network (USN) provider, which recognizes the firm as a state-of-the-art RPA solutions and implementation partner.

