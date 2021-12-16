Ugliest Holiday Sweater highlights Homelessness Crisis

Toronto charity stitches the ugly truth for National Ugly Sweater Day.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The holiday season is the most difficult time of year when you don't have a home. Toronto charity Fred Victor and its pro bono ad agency partner dentsumcgarrybowen are raising awareness and donations in support of people experiencing homelessness with 'The Ugliest Sweater'.

Launching on December 17 (National Ugly Sweater Day), the Ugliest Sweater turns a fun holiday party tradition on its head and highlights what is truly ugly: indifference and a lack of supports for Toronto's growing homeless population.

"We partnered with a local artist, Julie Crawford (@knittedblissjc), to create The Ugliest Sweater – one stitched with the harrowing truth about homelessness right here in Toronto," says Nathan Styles, ACD dentsumcgarrybowen.

The Ugliest Sweater will be on display at Ration: Beverley (335 Queen St. W.) on Friday, December 17, and other locations throughout the holiday season – supported by social posts with more hard truths about the homelessness crisis in Toronto.

LAUNCH DETAILS

Friday, December 17, 2021

10am – 3pm

335 Queen St. West

The Ugliest Sweater is part of Fred Victor's Share the Warmth holiday campaign. "This time of year is particularly challenging for the 10,000-plus people who are homeless in our city," says Fred Victor CEO, Keith Hambly. "We wanted to shine a light on this issue by disrupting a popular trend. A gaudy holiday sweater might catch your eye, but the homelessness crisis is the reality we can't look away from."

As part of the campaign, people are encouraged to visit Fred Victor's Share the Warmth online shop – where "you can't buy anything for yourself". The e-commerce site showcases items like socks, mittens, and not-so-ugly sweaters so people can give thoughtfully and share warmth with people who need it most. Visit https://www.fredvictor.org/sharethewarmth/.

ABOUT FRED VICTOR

Fred Victor is committed to ending homelessness. Serving communities for over 125 years, Fred Victor has grown from a single mission at Queen and Jarvis to a multi-service organization with over 20 locations across Toronto. In addition to affordable housing, transitional housing, and emergency shelters, Fred Victor provides a constellation of supports to help people secure and maintain a safe place to live.

Learn more at www.fredvictor.org

Marie MacCormack, VP of Philanthropy & Communications, Fred Victor

