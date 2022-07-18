UEX Corporation Opens the Market

Jul 18, 2022, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Roger Lemaitre, President and Chief Executive Officer, UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX), ("UEX") and his team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate UEX's 20th year as a TSX-listed company, and to open the market.

UEX is a uranium and cobalt exploration and development company involved in a portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin. UEX has an ownership stake in six of the next ten most likely developable Canadian uranium mines.

TMX Group celebrates UEX Corporation 20th year as a TSX-listed company TSX:UEX
Date:   Monday, July 18, 2022
Time:   9:00am - 9:30am
Place:  120 Adelaide St W.

Roger Lemaitre

