UEX Corporation Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Roger Lemaitre, President and Chief Executive Officer, UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX), ("UEX") and his team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate UEX's 20th year as a TSX-listed company, and to open the market.

UEX is a uranium and cobalt exploration and development company involved in a portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin. UEX has an ownership stake in six of the next ten most likely developable Canadian uranium mines.