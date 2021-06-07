Udderly Ridiculous Ice Cream makers to open farm gates to visitors

BRIGHT, ON, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - After winning over ice cream lovers and food industry experts with their all-natural alternative to cow dairy, the makers of award-winning Udderly Ridiculous Goat's Milk Ice Cream are inviting lockdown-weary Ontarians to unplug and recharge by experiencing a taste of farm life.

Beginning July 9, Cheryl and Greg Haskett will welcome people to their third-generation Oxford County farm near Bright, Ont. for an Udderly Ridiculous farm tourism experience that's fun, educational and COVID-safe.

The public can now pre-book Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life activities, which include Goat Yoga , Goat Recess (an opportunity to mingle with the goats), Alpaca Encounters and Alpaca Farm Walks .

"We're very excited to open our gates and invite Ontario families to experience a taste of life on the farm, to reconnect with the land and to get to know some of our zany goats and other animal friends," said Cheryl, who founded Udderly Ridiculous in 2018.

Since then, Udderly Ridiculous has scooped major recognition like the 27th Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award and inspired food lovers across Ontario with their irresistible combination of gourmet flavours and all-natural, easy-to-digest goodness. Goat's milk ice cream is perfect for lactose-sensitive stomachs, plus it's richer in protein and healthy fatty acids with less sugar than ice cream made from cow's milk.

In January, Udderly Ridiculous was named one of the winners of the Oxford County Spark Program pitch competition aimed at fostering and supporting new sustainable tourism ideas, experiences and partnerships in the region. The competition, which provided start-up funding and mentoring to the winners, inspired Cheryl and Greg to diversify the business by branching out into Ontario's $1.2-billion agritourism sector.

"We're thrilled to share our passion for our amazing goats — and for farming — with the public," said Cheryl. "We're inviting everyone to enjoy the fruits of our hard work and help share the good news about Ontario agriculture."

Instagram @udderlyicecream

Facebook @udderlyridiculous

TikTok @udderlyridiculous

SOURCE Udderly Ridiculous

For further information: Julia Alfano, [email protected], (416)903-2740, Udderlyridiculousfarmlife.com