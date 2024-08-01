UCB and University Health Network (UHN) Collaborate to Enhance Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) Care in Canada

TORONTO, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the lives of patients living with severe diseases, is proud to announce the launch of FASTRAX Canada, a ground-breaking initiative aimed at accelerating and enhancing the diagnosis and care of patients with axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA), in collaboration with the Schroeder Arthritis Institute at UHN.

AxSpA is a type of inflammatory arthritis that is known for causing stiffness and pain in the spine and joints of the lower back. This condition is progressive in nature and typically manifests as chronic lower back pain.1 However, it is frequently misdiagnosed because its symptoms overlap with other forms of back pain, such as mechanical back pain.1 On average, it takes about nine years to diagnose a patient with axSpA, leading to prolonged unnecessary suffering as the condition worsens.2,3 This delay not only impacts the quality of life of patients but also limits the benefits of early treatment.4

In Canada, the economic burden of unmanaged back pain alone is estimated to range between $6 - $12 billion annually.5 This challenge is further exacerbated by a shortage of rheumatologists, with recent estimates suggesting a deficit of 200 specialists across the country, which has led to a surge in wait times.6

Recognizing the urgent need to address this diagnostic delay, UCB has launched FASTRAX Canada. This innovative program aims to implement and expand an interdisciplinary model of care integrating specialty trained physiotherapists called Advanced Clinician Practitioner in Arthritis Care (ACPAC), who work alongside rheumatologists. Together, they aim to streamline the patient journey, ultimately shortening the time to diagnosis for axSpA patients. Through early intervention, FASTRAX Canada is poised to make significant strides in improving patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with UHN to launch FASTRAX Canada," said Laura Pus, Lead for FASTRAX Canada. "Through this initiative, we aim to address the significant challenges within the Canadian healthcare system, particularly in the field of rheumatology, by leveraging an interdisciplinary approach to accelerate the diagnosis of axSpA and improve patient outcomes."

The UHN Spondylitis Screening Clinic in the Schroeder Arthritis Institute, located in Toronto, has implemented innovative models centred on early detection through interprofessional and integrated teams. This approach has yielded significant improvements in axSpA diagnosis times, including reducing nr-axSpA diagnosis times to an average of 2 years7,8. The FASTRAX program is building on research completed by this clinic to-date, in the area of access to axSpA and rheumatology care.

"We are pleased to be the lead partner in the FASTRAX Canada initiative," says Dr. Robert Inman, co-Director of the Schroeder Arthritis Institute. "By building a provincial interdisciplinary model of care, we hope to streamline the diagnostic process for patients, ultimately improving their quality of life and ensuring timely access to appropriate treatment for all Ontarians."

Moving forward, FASTRAX Canada aims to expand to additional sites across Ontario, including the Ottawa Hospital and in Thunder Bay and engage with other healthcare providers with the goal of influencing healthcare delivery to reach and support as many axSpA patients across Canada as possible.

About FASTRAX:

FASTRAX is a global UCB initiative aiming to halve axSpA diagnosis time for patients around the world. It fosters collaborations with healthcare providers and technology partners to design tailored solutions, driving faster diagnoses and better patient outcomes.

About UCB Canada Inc.:

UCB Canada Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe autoimmune and central nervous system diseases. For more information, please visit https://www.ucb-canada.ca/.

About UCB:

UCB is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative medicines and solutions for severe diseases of the immune system or central nervous system. With approximately 8,400 employees across nearly 40 countries, UCB is committed to making a meaningful difference in patients' lives worldwide. For more information, visit www.ucb.com .

About UHN's Schroeder Arthritis Institute:

The Schroeder Arthritis Institute is the largest multidisciplinary arthritis centre in Canada, integrating medical, surgical and basic science aspects of Hand, Orthopedics, Osteoporosis and Rheumatology, with a goal of making a global impact in discovery, learning and patient care. The Institute has more than 350 scientists, clinician-scientists, and staff working together to find a cure for Arthritis. For more information, visit: https://www.uhn.ca/Arthritis

References

