UCB Expands FASTRAX Canada to Thunder Bay to Enhance Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) Patient Care in Northern Ontario

THUNDER BAY, ON, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - UCB, a global biopharmaceutical leader committed to transforming the lives of patients with severe diseases, is pleased to announce the expansion of its innovative program, FASTRAX Canada, with the activation of a new site at the Thunder Bay Rheumatology Clinic. Co-led with University Health Network (UHN) and in partnership with The Ottawa Hospital, this additional site is part of UCB's continued investment in the healthcare system, focused on expanding improved axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) screening strategies for optimized rheumatology care delivery. The Thunder Bay location will operate with the aim of enhancing diagnosis and care of patients with axSpA and address healthcare equity gaps in North Western Ontario which includes both urban and rural patient populations and may serve indigenous populations.

AxSpA is a chronic rheumatological disease that primarily affects the sacroiliac joints and the spine, but often also involves the peripheral skeleton and other organs. Persisting axSpA leads to irreversible structural damage and functional impairment, placing a considerable burden on patients and their families.1 AxSpA includes two subtypes: radiographic axSpA (r-axSpA), also known as ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and non-radiographic axSpA (nr-axSpA), where joint damage is not yet visible on X-rays.2 Over time, patients with nr-axSpA can develop structural damage to the sacroiliac joints, potentially progressing to AS.3 Symptoms typically first appear between the ages of 20 and 304, though the condition is often misdiagnosed due to overlapping symptoms with mechanical back pain.1 This delay in accurate diagnosis is further compounded by a national shortage of 200 rheumatologists5 resulting in long wait times and an average accurate diagnosis timeframe of about nine years.6,7 Prolonged diagnosis has negative impacts on the patient's condition and quality of life; without early intervention, patients are at risk of their disease progressing, resulting in potential joint damage and having to endure unnecessary pain and suffering.8 This only exacerbates the broader impact of unmanaged back pain, which costs Canada an estimated $6-12 billion annually.9

The FASTRAX Canada program is implementing and expanding an interdisciplinary care model where specialty-trained physiotherapists, also known as Advanced Clinician Practitioners in Arthritis Care (ACPAC), work alongside rheumatologists with the aim of expediting axSpA diagnosis. This integrated approach aims to create greater capacity for rheumatologists and relieve diagnostic burden as they work together with ACPACs to conduct targeted screening and interventions for patients at risk of axSpA.

"The expansion of the FASTRAX program to Thunder Bay aligns perfectly with our vision to lead with innovation and create sustainable value for patients. By enhancing access to timely, accurate diagnoses for patients with axial spondyloarthritis in North Western Ontario, we are not only advancing care but also addressing healthcare equity. This initiative reinforces our commitment to improving patient outcomes through collaboration and an inclusive, patient-centered approach," says Andrea Loewendorf, Head of Immunology at UCB.

"We are excited to announce this expansion of the FASTRAX Canada program to support patients in North Western Ontario," said Laura Pus, Lead for FASTRAX Canada, UCB. "With an additional FASTRAX site onboard, we are expanding a proven integrated care model that optimizes the diagnostic pathway for axSpA and making it available for more patients across Ontario."

With an expansion into Thunder Bay, this integrated model of care has the potential to address healthcare disparities and critical gaps in care for patients living in North Western Ontario. While the region has seen slight progress with five rheumatologists now practicing across the North Western Ontario--two full-time and three travelling--and ACPAC-funded triage efforts in place, access remains limited for many of the 855,000 residents, including the 13% Indigenous people.10,11,12 The onboarding of Thunder Bay Rheumatology Clinic as a FASTRAX site further contributes to the program's aim to streamline the patient journey, by enhancing access to axSpA care through a more efficient referral system.

"The activation of the FASTRAX Canada Thunder Bay site will support with addressing the urgent need for equitable access to axSpA care in North Wester Ontario," said Anne MacLeod, Advanced Clinician Practitioner in Arthritis Care (ACPAC), Thunder Bay Rheumatology Clinic. "Participation in this innovative program will allow us to best ensure patients from the diverse community we serve in Thunder Bay which includes both urban and rural communities get the support they need with enhanced access to care leading to improved patient outcomes."

The FASTRAX program is scaling a model pioneered at Toronto's UHN Spondylitis Screening Clinic in the Schroeder Arthritis Institute, which leverages a collaborative care approach in which a highly trained, extended scope of practitioners are used to screen patients at high risk of axSpA, an approach which has reduced nr-axSpA diagnosis times to two years, on average.13,14

Looking ahead, FASTRAX Canada remains dedicated to addressing system capacity challenges in rheumatology. These sites represent an important foundation, with more to come as the initiative continues to collaborate with healthcare providers across Ontario and beyond. With a long-term vision to scale its impact, align with provincial healthcare priorities, and contribute to more efficient, patient-centered care, FASTRAX is well-positioned to enhance healthcare delivery and drive sustainable innovation to support axSpA patients across Canada.

About FASTRAX:

FASTRAX is a global UCB initiative aiming to halve axSpA diagnosis time for patients around the world. It fosters collaborations with healthcare providers and technology partners to design tailored solutions, driving faster diagnoses and better patient outcomes.

About UCB Canada Inc.:

UCB Canada Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe autoimmune and central nervous system diseases. For more information, please visit https://www.ucb-canada.ca/.

About UCB:

UCB is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative medicines and solutions for severe diseases of the immune system or central nervous system. With more than 9,000 employees across nearly 40 countries15, UCB is committed to making a meaningful difference in patients' lives worldwide. For more information, visit www.ucb.com.

About Thunder Bay Rheumatology Clinic:

The Thunder Bay Rheumatology Clinic is a newly activated site dedicated to providing specialized care for individuals living with rheumatic diseases, including Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA). Serving Northwestern Ontario, the clinic was established to reduce health inequities by addressing clinical needs and access gaps in the region, facilitating faster access to diagnosis and treatment for patients.

About UHN's Schroeder Arthritis Institute:

The Schroeder Arthritis Institute is the largest multidisciplinary arthritis centre in Canada, integrating medical, surgical and basic science aspects of Hand, Orthopedics, Osteoporosis and Rheumatology, with a goal of making a global impact in discovery, learning and patient care. The Institute has more than 350 scientists, clinician-scientists, and staff working together to find a cure for Arthritis. For more information, visit: https://www.uhn.ca/Arthritis

