uBUCK Signs Agreement with Good Gamer Corp. to Make Streambucks the Exclusive Digital Wallet of GoodGamer.gg

Streambucks is a digital wallet custom-designed by uBUCK, in this case, for the GoodGamer platform. Under the agreement, the Streambucks digital wallet will be integrated into the GoodGamer.gg mobile app to allow users to convert in-app currency into cash by loading a prepaid Visa debit card. The Streambucks wallet is poised to be the first digital wallet in the world specific to the gaming industry.

"We are very excited to become the exclusive digital wallet of GoodGamer.gg and facilitate fast and easy transactions for gamers and streamers," said uBUCK CEO James Youn. "This deal provides uBUCK with a grand entrance into the world of gaming, which includes over 2.5 billion gamers worldwide and 250 million in India alone. Social gaming and streaming platforms are looking for alternative payment methods and Streambucks offers the perfect solution."

"We are very excited to incorporate the Streambucks digital wallet into GoodGamer.gg," said Good Gamer Corp. CEO Charles Creighton. "We believe Streambucks is the perfect addition to the GoodGamer.gg mobile app because it allows our users to convert their in-app currency faster, safer and cheaper than other payment platforms we've come across."

uBUCK will initially focus on rolling out the Streambucks digital wallet to the mobile gaming markets in the Philippines and India , which includes approximately 300 million gamers and generating over $1 billion in revenue annually.

About Good Gamer Corp.

Founded in May 2018, Good Gamer Corp. is a privately-held online engagement marketing firm focused on building GoodGamer.gg, a mobile social gaming platform that allows gamers, streamers, and audiences to play games, live stream, connect, interact, send virtual gifts and earn rewards via streaming, gameplay, targeted ads and game installs. The platform, which will initially target casual, core and hardcore mobile gamers in North America, India and the Philippines, is intended to serve a global audience gamers, influencers, streamers, audiences, advertisers, and brands.

About uBUCK Technologies SEZC

Based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands, uBUCK Tech is a fintech enterprise that specializes in decentralized digital payments and wallets. uBUCK Pay and Streambucks are P2P payment platforms offering consumers, businesses and merchants a fast, commission-free and highly secure alternative to traditional payment methods. uBUCK and Streambucks are stable utility tokens that are backed by the U.S. dollar via pin voucher purchases within the uBUCK Pay app or at participating resellers. Customers may load a uBUCK debit card and make online and offline purchases and send payments around the world for free.

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. Our flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time. uBUCK Pay is a multi-currency digital wallet that supports traditional fiat and digital currencies. Consumers are able to make online and offline purchases using the uBUCK debit card and send funds worldwide for free.

