UBS Group AG Announces Prior Acquisition of Common Shares of KuuHubb Inc. as a Result of Account Maintenance Procedures

ZURICH, Switzerland, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - UBS Switzerland AG acquired 7,855,000 common shares (the "Shares") of KuuHuub Inc. ("KuuHuub") on December 18, 2024 as a result of the relinquishment of the Shares from a single financial intermediary client. The Shares were acquired for no consideration as a result of a normal course write-off procedure whereby the account holder voluntarily renounced any and all claims to the Shares. As a result of this acquisition, UBS Switzerland AG is considered as exercising control or direction over an aggregate of 13,420,000 Shares, representing approximately 20.82% of KuuHuub's 64,458,043 issued and outstanding Shares based on the number of outstanding Shares reported by KuuHuub in its Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 30, 2023.

KuuHubb has been the subject of a cease-trade order ("CTO") since November 3, 2023 as a result of its failure to file audited annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023 (the "2023 Annual Audited Statements"), management's discussion and analysis relating to the 2023 Annual Audited Statements and certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certificate of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

As a result of the CTO, no person or company is permitted trade in or purchase a security of KuuHubb, except in accordance with the conditions that are contained in the CTO, if any, for so long as the CTO remains in effect.

The Shares were acquired for no consideration as a result of normal-course account maintenance procedures of UBS and its affiliates and not as a result of any trading activity by UBS. UBS intends to continue to hold the Shares within the group until such time as they may be liquidated or disposed of in accordance with applicable law. UBS has no current or future intention to acquire any additional Shares of KuuHuub.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters.

